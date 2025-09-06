Cubs Trim NL Wild Card Magic Number By Blowing Out Nationals
The Chicago Cubs took care of business on Friday, defeating the Washington Nationals, 11-5, and helping their magic number to clinch a National League playoff berth.
Dansby Swanson led the way for the Cubs (81-60), as he slammed a three-run home run, part of a four-home run game for Chicago. Reese McGuire, Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ also hit a home run in the game. But Swanson’s shot helped give Chicago a 5-0 first-inning lead and control of the contest. It was more than enough run support for starter Javier Assad, who claimed his second win of the season with 5.1 innings of solid baseball.
It was also more than enough for the Cubs to trim their postseason magic number just a little bit more.
Cubs Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Berth
Entering Friday’s action, the Cubs magic number to clinch a playoff berth was 14.
Chicago’s magic number drops by one every time the Cubs win or the San Francisco Giants lose, the latter of which entered Friday’s action as the first team out of the wild card race. Chicago’s win trimmed the magic number to 13. San Francisco beat St. Louis to keep pace with the Cubs.
The NL Central race is all but lost. Chicago entered the day 5.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh on Friday to maintain the lead. At this point in the season, the Cubs would need a wild winning streak, coupled with a swift downturn by the Brewers, to have a shot at winning the division, or even making the race a close one.
The Cubs are trying to get to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, when they won the NL Central title during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. That ended a run of five playoff berths in six seasons, which included the 2016 World Series title, the franchise’s first championship in more than a century.
Chicago Cubs Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Berth: 13
Chicago Cubs Games Remaining: 20
Chicago Cubs Remaining Schedule: Sept. 6-7, vs. Washington; Sept. 8-10, at Atlanta; Sept. 12-14, vs. Tampa Bay; Sept. 15-17, at Pittsburgh; Sept. 18-21, at Cincinnati; Sept. 23-25 vs. New York Mets; Sept. 26-28, vs. St. Louis.
NL Wild Card Race (after Sept. 5)
Chicago Cubs: 81-60 (5.0 games ahead)
San Diego Padres: 76-65 (tied with Mets)
New York Mets: 76-65 (tied with Padres)
San Francisco Giants: 72-69 (4.0 games behind final berth)
Cincinnati Reds: 70-71 (6.0 games behind final berth)
NL Central Update
Milwaukee Brewers: 87-55
Chicago Cubs: 81-60 (5.5 games behind)
Brewers Magic Number to clinch NL Central: 16
Brewers Games Remaining: 20
Milwaukee Brewers Remaining Schedule: Sept. 6-7, at Pittsburgh; Sept. 8-10, at Texas; Sept. 12-14, vs. St. Louis; Sept. 16-18, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 19-21, at St. Louis; Sept. 22-24 at San Diego; Sept. 26-28, vs. Cincinnati.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News