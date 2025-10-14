Dansby Swanson's Message On Cubs 'Obvious' Kyle Tucker Need Speaks Volumes
The Chicago Cubs must reckon with not having Kyle Tucker on their team next season. In fact, all indications are that Tucker doesn't seem likely to come back to the Cubs, if only because Chicago's front office hasn't displayed a willingness to spend a premium on the game's elite free agents.
The 28-year-old Tucker (who hit .266 with an .841 OPS, 22 home runs, 73 RBIs and 25 stolen bases during the 2025 regular season) is probably going to command somewhere around $400 million in free agency this offseason, as many consider him to be the best player available on the market. The biggest contract Chicago has ever given a player was $184 million to Jason Heyward back in 2016.
Chicago's active player with the biggest contract is shortstop Dansby Swanson, who signed a seven-year, $177 million deal in 2023. The jury is still out on whether Swanson has lived up to that massive contract at this point. What's for sure is that he has been a below-average hitter in each of the past three seasons (according to his advanced stats), while remaining one of the best defenders and baserunners in all of baseball.
Dansby Swanson Sends Clear Message About Kyle Tucker's Cubs Impact
Players like Swanson often feel the residual impact of having a player like Tucker hitting behind them in the lineup because it forces pitchers to be more aggressive, since they don't want to allow free runners on base when a power-hitter comes to bat.
Therefore, it's no secret that Swanson would want Tucker back. And he sent a strong message about this last weekend, which was conveyed through quotes in an October 13 article from Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune.
“The depth that he provides in our lineup is so obvious, it’s almost stating the obvious,” Swanson said of Tucker. “His ability to draw walks, his ability to hit the ball in the gap, his ability to hit the ball over the fence. Even the little things, being able to grind at-bats, can wear down pitchers.
“[Tucker] Hits lefties or righties. Someone you can count on every single day to show up and have professional at-bats and do things that help the team win ballgames. Anytime you can have a player like that on your team, you obviously want that," he added.
Swanson seems keen to have Tucker back at Wrigley Field next season. And would imagine that everybody associated with the franchise is not only thinking the same thing but is hoping their front office will fork up the cash to make a Tucker reunion possible.
