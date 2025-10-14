4 Players Who Stepped Into Their First Postseason Spotlight With The Cubs
The Chicago Cubs’ postseason run didn’t end with a trophy, but it did showcase the depth that carried them deep into October.
From unexpected bullpen heroes to fearless rookies at the plate, several Cubs stepped into the spotlight and made their mark during Chicago’s 2025 playoff campaign.
Below are the players who turned postseason pressure into defining career moments.
Michael Busch: Leadoff Power That Set the Tone
Michael Busch’s patient, powerful approach carried into October. His combination of discipline and early-count aggression gave Chicago needed momentum at the top of the order.
He opened Game 3 of the NLDS with a leadoff home run, his second of the series, becoming the first Cub to record multiple leadoff homers in a single postseason series.
Busch’s on-base skills helped spark several first-inning rallies, and his consistent production at the top of the lineup set the tone throughout October.
Pete Crow-Armstrong: Poise Beyond His Years
Rookie center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong made his first postseason one to remember. After driving in the go-ahead run in Chicago’s Wild Card series win over San Diego, he delivered again in Game 3 of the NLDS, lining a two-run single to center that helped extend the Cubs’ lead at Wrigley Field.
Offense aside, it was the 23-year-old’s elite defense and fearless approach that were on full display and set him apart, providing a glimpse into the energy and confidence fueling the next era of Cubs baseball.
Brad Keller: The Unexpected Stopper
Right-hander Brad Keller wasn’t projected to play a major postseason role, but his composure under pressure quickly changed that. In Game 3 against Milwaukee, Keller entered a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning and escaped with a strikeout and groundout before finishing the ninth for a four-out save, his first career postseason save.
Keller’s steady presence became a cornerstone of Chicago’s bullpen, giving Counsell another key player to trust in the team's most significant moments.
Matthew Boyd: Redemption When It Mattered Most
Matthew Boyd’s postseason redemption arc was one of the most underrated stories of the Cubs’ run.
After a rough outing earlier in the NLDS, the veteran lefty rebounded in Game 4, tossing nearly five scoreless innings to help Chicago force a decisive Game 5. His fastball-slider mix was sharp, and his pace kept Milwaukee’s lineup off balance, which is a reminder of why Chicago took a chance on him at the trade deadline.
Player
Postseason Highlight
Michael Busch
2 leadoff home runs in NLDS
Pete Crow-Armstrong
Go-ahead RBI vs. Padres; 2-run single in NLDS Game 3
Brad Keller
First career postseason save (Game 3)
Matthew Boyd
5 scoreless innings in NLDS Game 4
While Milwaukee ultimately advanced to the NLCS, Chicago’s postseason highlighted that the next wave of Cubs talent has arrived. The performances of Busch, Crow-Armstrong, Keller, and Boyd suggest the team’s future is already taking shape under pressure.
