Is Craig Counsell’s Job Safe After The Cubs’ 2025 Season?
In addition to it being the last team he managed and played for, Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell just lost to his former team in the 2025 National League Divisional Series. The Milwaukee Brewers won the decisive Game 5 at American Family Field.
Counsell took over coaching duties for Chicago two years ago after nearly nine seasons in charge of the Brewers.
Signing a five-year, $140 million deal came with expectations for a team that won a World Series title in 2016. After all, Counsell took Milwaukee to four straight postseasons, and five of six during his managerial tenure with the Brewers.
Chicago went 83-79 in 2024, which was Counsell's first season for the Cubs. This year, the team improved to 92-70 and captured the top NL Wild Card spot. After beating the San Diego Padres in the first round of the playoffs, the Cubs fell short by losing in Game 5 of the best-of-five NLDS.
Has Counsell done enough to save his job?
Sure, he has. The Cubs did not lose to the Brewers because of Counsell's managerial performance and decision-making skills. It was their own batters who whiffed at a record-setting pace, not Counsell. However, one could argue that some of the blame does fall on his shoulders.
The Cubs starting Matthew Boyd in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Round proved to be a good decision. Boyd posted a 12-1 record in 2025 at Wrigley Field. His 2-7 record on the road should have been enough for the Cubs to list anyone else for Game 1 at American Family Field.
Injuries plagued this roster up and down all season. Starting pitcher Justin Steele went down early for Chicago. Outfielders Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong also missed games down the stretch.
The Cubs were not on the receiving end of a sweep until the three-game set against the San Francisco Giants, which didn't happen until they were on the road during the second to last weekend in August.
However, to make matters worse, the Cubs lost all four games on the road to the Cincinnati Reds the next series after Chicago clinched a postseason berth. That said, this season marked the first time that the Cubs made the playoffs since the 2020 MLB season.
And Counsell's defensive prowess as a player has rubbed off on the Cubs in 2025, as Chicago was one of the best defensive teams in major league baseball.
MORE: William Contreras’ 3-Word Dig After NLDS Win Won’t Sit Well With Cubs Fans
This season, Counsell's team was among the top five in fielding percentage. The Cubs had just 61 errors, third-fewest in the league. Chicago improved in both categories since 2024, as well. That wasn't the case prior to the former Brewers manager taking over.
In 2023, the Cubs pitching staff carried a team ERA of 4.09. The past two seasons under Counsell, Chicago has had an ERA below 3.80 both years. The Cubs hit 53 more home runs this season, as well.
In all three categories (batting, pitching, and fielding), Chicago has done better since Counsell took over as manager of the Cubs. Barring some sort of bad fate or change in philosophy, the South Bend, Indiana native should be safe from being fired.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Kyle Tucker's First Comments After Playoffs Exit Won't Have Cubs Fans Sleeping Easy
Predicting The Chicago Cubs’ Opening Day Rotation For The 2026 Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong's Claim About Wrigley Field's Fan Noise Raises Eyebrows — But Context Is Key
Pete Crow-Armstrong’s Emotional Reaction To Looming Cubs Roster Changes Says It All