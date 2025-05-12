Inside The Cubs

Former Cubs Infielder Gets DFA by Crosstown Rivals After Foolish Comments

The Chicago Cubs were not the only team in the city to part ways with this infielder.

Michael Brauner

Mar 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs third base Gage Workman (25) hits against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning at Chase Field.
Mar 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs third base Gage Workman (25) hits against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning at Chase Field. / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
In this story:

A former Chicago Cubs infielder is going to be looking for a new job once again.

Just a couple weeks after the Cubs traded away Gage Workman to the Chicago White Sox following him being designated for assignment, the White Sox have done the same.

According to an announcement from the team, Workman was returned from a rehab assignment for Triple-A Charlotte, taken off the injured list, and subsequently DFA'd.

Workman played in three games for the White Sox and did not record a hit after playing in nine games for the Cubs and struggling on the North Side, as well.

The 25-year-old slashed .214/.267/.286 in those nine games and struggled on defense despite arriving with the reputation of being a versatile and elite defender.

After the trade to the White Sox, Workman made some major headlines when he thanked the Cubs for his time here. However, he stated his primary focus was now shifting to wanting to beat the Cubs and do everything it took to make that happen.

"[I'm] grateful for my time with the Cubs and good people over there," Workman said after the trade. "But now I’m with the White Sox and I’m excited to be here and now I want to beat the Cubs."

Workman was originally acquired by the Cubs as a Rule 5 selection from the Detroit Tigers this offseason. Though he did have strong enough a spring to make the Opening Day roster, things did not go well from there.

Now, it's likely Workman will either be traded again, claimed on waivers or head back to Charlotte as no longer a member of the White Sox 40-man roster.

More From Cubs On SI

feed

Published
Michael Brauner
MICHAEL BRAUNER

Michael Brauner is a 2022 graduate of the University of Alabama with a degree in Sports Media. He covers various MLB teams across the On SI network and you can also find his work on Yellowhammer News covering the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers as well as on the radio producing and co-hosting 'The Opening Kickoff' every weekday morning on 105.5 WNSP FM in Mobile, Alabama.

Home/News