Former Cubs Infielder Gets DFA by Crosstown Rivals After Foolish Comments
A former Chicago Cubs infielder is going to be looking for a new job once again.
Just a couple weeks after the Cubs traded away Gage Workman to the Chicago White Sox following him being designated for assignment, the White Sox have done the same.
According to an announcement from the team, Workman was returned from a rehab assignment for Triple-A Charlotte, taken off the injured list, and subsequently DFA'd.
Workman played in three games for the White Sox and did not record a hit after playing in nine games for the Cubs and struggling on the North Side, as well.
The 25-year-old slashed .214/.267/.286 in those nine games and struggled on defense despite arriving with the reputation of being a versatile and elite defender.
After the trade to the White Sox, Workman made some major headlines when he thanked the Cubs for his time here. However, he stated his primary focus was now shifting to wanting to beat the Cubs and do everything it took to make that happen.
"[I'm] grateful for my time with the Cubs and good people over there," Workman said after the trade. "But now I’m with the White Sox and I’m excited to be here and now I want to beat the Cubs."
Workman was originally acquired by the Cubs as a Rule 5 selection from the Detroit Tigers this offseason. Though he did have strong enough a spring to make the Opening Day roster, things did not go well from there.
Now, it's likely Workman will either be traded again, claimed on waivers or head back to Charlotte as no longer a member of the White Sox 40-man roster.