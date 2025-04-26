Chicago Cubs Trade Away Defensive Standout Infielder to Hated Crosstown Rival
The Chicago Cubs have made a major trade on Saturday afternoon after some recent roster re-tooling.
After designating him for assignment earlier this week, the Cubs have now traded infielder Gage Workman to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations.
The news was first reported by Patrick Mooney of The Athletic.
Chicago acquired Workman in the Rule 5 draft this offseason from the Detroit Tigers and he wound up making the roster to start the season as a depth infielder capable of playing multiple positions.
Workman played in nine games for the Cubs but was struggling on both sides of the ball despite largely being included on the roster because of his defensive abilities.
Though he did not flash the leather on defense, at the plate was not any better. Over the nine games, he slashed .214/.267/.286 with just three hits in 15 plate appearances.
A former fourth round selection by the Tigers, Workman has actually put up some solid numbers in the minor leagues throughout his career.
2024 with Double-A Erie was the best season of his career, slashing .280/.366/.476 with 18 home runs and 89 RBI over 126 games, inspiring hope that he would be able to translate to the big leagues.
Though it has not happened yet for Workman, it's a very small sample size of MLB games for him and he could still certainly be a quality player at just 25 years old.
Now that he is staying in the city of Chicago and playing for a hated rival, Cubs fans will certainly keep a close eye on whether or not they let one get away in Workman.