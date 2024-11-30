Former MLB Exec Would 'Like To See' Chicago Cubs Sign All-Star Slugger
The Chicago Cubs entered the offseason knowing they had to make improvements to two key areas; their bullpen and backup catcher position.
Jed Hoyer and his front office have been able to accomplish that by making trades for rising star reliever Eli Morgan and veteran backstop Matt Thaiss, while then also signing a previous first-round pick and another journeyman to club-friendly deals.
Considering the self-imposed financial restrictions placed upon Hoyer by ownership, addressing those two positions early allows them to be players in the free agency market for some high-profile names.
Starting pitcher has emerged as the major upgrade they seemingly are looking to bring in, however, without a willingness to spend at the top of the market, there are only a few names that make sense at this point in time.
Perhaps that's why they are shopping their star Cody Bellinger.
If they are able to trade his $27.5 million contract this winter, that would give themselves some more flexibility to land someone like Max Fried or Corbin Burnes despite them reportedly already looking at other options.
A package featuring Bellinger could also bring back a young ace, but that would take some creativity considering the financial commitment another team would have to make to the former MVP.
Despite having a full outfield right now, there's no doubt the Cubs would have to replace the production left behind if they are able to move him.
That's why former MLB executive Jim Bowden thinks Chicago should go after slugger Anthony Santander.
"I'd like to see them try to land Santander in free agency. He'd be a game-changer in the middle of their lineup," he wrote in a piece for The Athletic when he answered some questions about the offseason.
Coming off his first All-Star selection and 40 home run campaign, there's no doubt he would provide major pop in the middle of their lineup while being a switch-hitter who would give them favorable matchups regardless of who is pitching.
Santander and Seiya Suzuki could also rotate between right field and designated hitter, giving Pete Crow-Armstrong everyday duties in center while potentially calling up another one of their younger prospects to play in the outfield or at first base.
Going after Santander would be an interesting development.
The Cubs seem locked into adding a starting pitcher, but at least one former executive thinks they should entertain the idea of signing another power hitter.