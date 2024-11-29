Insiders Share What Type of Starters Chicago Cubs Will Pursue This Offseason
The Chicago Cubs have been one of the most active teams in Major League Baseball this offseason.
While they haven't made a splash yet, they have addressed their two clear areas of need by acquiring an ascending reliever, signing another who was a previous first-round pick, and a veteran journeyman to their bullpen while trading for a backup catcher.
That's been a good start for the Cubs.
Improving in these areas will be crucial for their success in 2025 as they look to get back into the playoffs, and by doing so without spending top-of-the-line money, that gives them the ability to add something considered a luxury.
All signs point to that being another starter.
Chicago has a very solid rotation led by Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga, but there are still some questions about the long-term viability of this group.
That has created a sense of urgency for this front office to land a potential ace.
But, just because that's the type of arm they are looking to bring in, that doesn't mean they are willing to hand out a megadeal with multiple insiders stating they are out on Corbin Burnes and likely won't go after some of the other names either now that Blake Snell is off the market.
Who might the Cubs pursue?
Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic laid out the exact type of profile they are likely looking for this winter.
"... the Cubs have frequently avoided pitchers who have received a qualifying offer, placing a high value on their draft picks and international bonus pool money," they write.
With that in mind, Nick Pivetta, Sean Manaea and Luis Severino will probably be crossed off Chicago's list after all three declined their qualifying offers, meaning if the Cubs were to sign someone from this trio, they would have to give up $1 million in international bonus pool money and their second- and fifth-highest selections in the 2025 draft if their final 2024 payroll was over the luxury tax threshold.
It makes the pickings slim, especially if they are looking for an ace.
"Once again, league sources said, the Cubs are targeting a starter from the same tier from which they plucked Imanaga last offseason," the two insiders added.
That would fall in line with their previous signings of Jameson Taillon and Marcus Stroman, two solid pitchers who certainly can boost a rotation, but aren't going to be gamechangers.
That strategy worked out for them with Imanaga this past campaign, as he finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting and fifth in the NL Cy Young race, but that is the outlier and not the norm.
Chicago will be in the market for a starter, but it won't be one of the top names.