Former MLB Executive Has Little Confidence Cubs Will Get Extension Done With Star
One of the biggest moves of the MLB offseason was the Chicago Cubs acquiring star right fielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros.
He is one of the best position players in baseball, capable of anchoring a lineup with his production at the plate while providing stellar defense in the outfield. Out of the gate this season, he is proving why it was a worthwhile risk for the team to take.
Tucker has been excellent with a 0.9 WAR through only 10 games, with a .308/.449/.744 slash line. He has hit four home runs and five doubles, scoring 11 runs and recording 11 RBI. For good measure, he has stolen three bases without being caught.
Seeing the ball well with 10 walks drawn and only six strikeouts in 49 plate appearances, he is providing the exact kind of impact the Cubs were hoping that he would when they landed him.
With each hit and run he produces, his price tag is only going to increase, making it all the worse that the team didn’t get an extension worked out with Tucker upon acquiring him from the Astros.
At this point, Chicago is likely stuck having to see how the market plays out, as Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) believes the ship has sailed on an extension getting done.
“I doubt you’ll see the Cubs sign Tucker this season because I think he’ll wisely want to become a free agent to establish his value on the open market,” the former MLB executive wrote in a recent mailbag piece.
It is unlikely that Tucker will receive an offer as long or as lucrative as what Juan Soto signed with the New York Mets: a historic 15-year, $765 million deal, the largest in sports history.
Interestingly, it is Soto who has been used as the best comp when figuring out what Tucker’s next contract could look like.
The two-year age gap is really the only thing that will keep him from receiving a contract of that length, but it would be surprising if at least a 10-year deal isn’t offered.
However, it seems like a forgone conclusion that his next contract will start with a five and could push into the $600 million range, especially if he can stay healthy and continue producing at the clip he has thus far.
The Cubs are certainly hoping that will help push them into the postseason for the first time in a 162-game campaign since 2018. But the better he plays, the pricier things are going to get when it comes to attempting to retain him long-term.
It should be something that ownership was prepared for, but it was certainly a concern that they slashed the payroll this offseason after landing Tucker.
That is something that could come back to bite them, especially if they fall short of the postseason in what would be a worst-case scenario for the franchise.