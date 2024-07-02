Insider Hints at Chicago Cubs Trading Fan Favorite During MLB Trade Deadline
The last place Chicago Cubs could be making moves in the next month that disappoint the fan base. Cubs fans have been disappointed in more ways than not this season, as they've certainly been one of the worst stories in Major League Baseball.
There are a few reasons for sitting in last place with a 39-46 record, but their lack of moves in the offseason is the biggest one.
Chicago made decent moves throughout the offseason, but it was clear that they needed more. They relied heavily on the offense to figure it out and more than 80 games in, that obviously wasn't the right decision.
Jed Hoyer said last week that they could be sellers at the deadline, perhaps the right decision given how everything has gone. He had the following to say, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.
"It has undoubtedly dragged on far longer than we expected or hoped," Hoyer said. "We need to play a lot better. We dug ourselves a hole, and we have to dig out of that hole.
"It's important we do that in this next 33 days or whatever we have until the deadline. You have to make hard decisions sometimes."
Hoyer then added that it might not be the right time for the conversation but acknowledged it could happen.
"I don't think it's time for that full conversation, but it's just a reality that we have to play better in July," he said. "We backed ourselves into a corner."
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed a player who hasn't been in a ton of trade rumors but could make sense to move, given his contract. Feinsand listed Ian Happ as a potential trade suitor for the Philadelphia Phillies.
"Adding an outfield bat -- Luis Robert Jr.? Ian Happ? Tommy Pham? -- would appear to be the biggest priority for an otherwise complete team."
Happ, a proven veteran, could bring a decent haul back. At the very least, if the Cubs are going to sell at the deadline, they need to be well-positioned to make moves during the offseason. Getting prospects back in these deals would help with that.
With arguably the best farm system in baseball already in place, Chicago would have even more to land a star during the fall and winter months.
Whatever happens will be controlled by how they play in July, and if things continue, the front office will have some tough decisions to make.