Insider Ranks Chicago Cubs ‘Almost Playoff Quality’ Core High in MLB
The Chicago Cubs entered Friday’s action four games out of the final Wild Card spot in the National League. Chicago has won seven of its last 10, but it can only make up so much ground with just a few weeks left.
But the future? That looks pretty bright as far as ESPN is concerned.
The site’s experts recently ranked the core players for each MLB team. The team rankings were determined by the number of players each has under team control for at least the next two seasons. That can be pre-arbitration players, arbitration eligible players, veterans under long-term deals or prospects that haven’t reached the Majors yet.
The Cubs were ranked No. 8, with ESPN writing that the core players they have in the Majors right now are “almost playoff quality” as a group.
Chicago spikes in these rankings from a year ago, where it was ranked No. 16. In the first year ESPN conducted these rankings, in 2022, the Cubs were No. 22.
The rise has a lot to do with the Chicago’s burgeoning farm system.
ESPN sorted players in three categories based on WAR (wins above replacement). Elite players were defined a WAR of 5+ or more. Those are players ESPN considers to be MVP-level players.
Plus players were defined by players with a WAR between 3-5+. Solid players had a WAR of 1.5-3+ or those that are lower end starters or role players.
The Cubs didn’t have any elite players based on the formula. The seven teams ranked ahead of Chicago all had at least one elite player.
But, the Cubs had them beat on plus players. Using WAR Chicago has seven, more than any team in the top eight.
That group includes shortstop Dansby Swanson, starting pitcher Justin Steele, outfielder Ian Happ, second baseman Nico Hoerner, starting pitcher Shota Imanaga, outfielder Seiya Suzuki and third baseman Isaac Paredes.
That’s 40% of the Cubs rotation, along with more than 50% of the everyday starting lineup.
One player that was not included but could have been was outfielder Cody Bellinger. ESPN expects him to opt out of his contract and removed him from consideration.
The Cubs young talent, both in the Majors and in the minors, was ranked on the solid tier.
That included 20 players. Current MLB contributors like outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, starting pitchers Jordan Wicks and Jameson Taillon, along with first baseman Michael Busch were included.
So were each of the Cubs’ top six prospects per MLB Pipeline — third baseman Matt Shaw, pitcher Cade Horton, outfielder Owen Caissie, shortstop Jefferson Rojas, catcher Moises Ballesteros and outfielder Kevin Alcantara. Plus, this year’s first-round pick, Cam Smith, made that cut.
The Chicago Cubs look poised to do great things, based on their core ranking.