Latest Report on Kyle Tucker Suggests Chicago Cubs Could Be Landing Him Soon
Things were awfully quiet on the Kyle Tucker front for the Chicago Cubs after it seemed like they were on the verge of landing the three-time All-Star before the Winter Meetings concluded.
The Cubs have done a good job this offseason of upgrading their roster in areas of need, but if they put together a blockbuster trade that added the superstar outfielder, then that would really put a stamp on this cycle for Jed Hoyer and his front office.
Chicago isn't the only team interested, which could complicate things as they look to get this over the finish line, but they have plenty to offer the Houston Astros that should tip things in their favor.
When might Tucker be on the move?
In the latest report from Jose de Jesus Ortiz, he has put an eye-catching timeline of "within 48 hours" on this process when he posted this information on Dec. 12 just after 5:30 p.m. EST.
Who is Jesus Ortiz?
While he is no longer an active baseball writer per se, he was a previous insider for the Astros, New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays. He also worked at The St. Louis Post-Dispatch and was previously the national president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
So, it's hard to ignore this report.
There's a chance his sources are wrong.
Maybe it takes longer for Houston to trade their superstar prospect than that given timeline, and maybe they never trade him at all, but this is still a credible piece of information.
With that in mind, the ball is in the Cubs' court.
The Astros seem not only willing to trade Tucker this winter, but are looking to do so for a return package that Chicago can certainly meet.
A potential deal was reportedly discussed already between the Cubs and Astros, but there was no indication as to if there was a hang up on either side or if one team or the other was looking to shave something off the asking price or throw more in.
This deal could get done quickly if this report is accurate, so the Tucker watch is officially back on.