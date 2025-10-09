Massive NLDS Game 4 Between Cubs And Brewers Gets New Start Time
The Chicago Cubs kept their season alive for at least one more day with a Game 3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night to force a fourth game and another showdown at Wrigley Field on Thursday.
Should Chicago go on to win Game 4, they would have to return to Milwaukee for a decisive fifth game after being largely dominated by their rival there over the first two games.
As the Cubs try to give their season another breath of life on Thursday, a Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday night victory set the first pitch time in Chicago as well.
Cubs vs. Brewers Game 4 First Pitch Time Released
The Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers are going to start at 5:08 p.m CST -- also known as the late afternoon out in Los Angeles -- and Chicago will take on Milwaukee under the very bright lights of the friendly confines at 8:08 p.m. CST.
Whether or not this has any impact on the crowd remains to be seen, but it's fair to say fans would likely prefer the option to be able to finish work, get to Wrigleyville, have a beer and get into the stadium with plenty of time and ready to cheer their hearts out.
Pitching Matchup for Game 4 Between Cubs and Brewers
Neither team revealed their plans after Game 3 in a definitive fashion, but we have a pretty good idea at who will be starting for each team simply by the way things have played out time wise. For Chicago, the most likely option is veteran left-hander Matthew Boyd.
Though Boyd of course got shelled in Game 1 and was pulled in the first inning, he has been the Cubs' most consistent arm all season long and will be on four days rest by Thursday night.
For Milwaukee, while they could opt for another bullpen game, ace right-hander Freddy Peralta seems like the best choice on four days rest. The Brewers may opt to save Peralta for Game 5, but it would be a minor surprise to see anyone else on the mound for Milwaukee.
No matter who's pitching though, Chicago is once again in a must-win situation and has to do it all again after expending a lot of the bullpen on Wednesday night. The challenge will be immense, and time will tell if the Cubs are actually up for keeping their season alive again.
