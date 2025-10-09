Jameson Taillon And Cubs Defense Force Game Four vs Brewers In NLDS
The first two games of the National League Divisional Series between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers were brutal to watch from a Cubs' perspective, especially in the first inning. The starting rotation did far more than let them down, but game three was not the same tale.
Game three was do-or-die at Wrigley Field. The Brewers offense had dominated the Cubs' starting rotation in the two outings prior. It first started with Matthew Boyd in the opener who allowed six runs in less than an inning and then with Shota Imanaga who had a pair of homers, including a three-run bomb.
This game it was Jameson Taillon who took the mound to start this eliminator as he has been the best starter this postseason by far, and the only able to contain the Brewers offense.
Taillon stayed on the mound for four full innings while allowing only two runs (his only two of the postseason) paired with three strikeouts. The Brewers were never able to get going and the Cubs never had to climb out of a massive hole.
After spectacular outings by both Taillon and the bullpen, the Cubs were able to oust the Brewers in a 4-3 victory. They finally contained the bats of the Brewers and will now play a game four in the ALDS.
Crucial Points in Game Three
The first inning has been full of offense for both teams this series and that included this game. Michael Busch started with a 377 foot bomb and then Pete Crow-Armstrong finally made contact for a two-run single. PCA wasn't done yet, though. Immediately following his at-bat he was able to steal second after a wild pitch which also got Ian Happ across home plate.
The offense significantly slowed down from that point on and it was the defense that kept the Cubs in the game from both the field and the mound. The Cubs dipped heavily into their bullpen which is concerning for game four, but that is a problem for tomorrow.
The Brewers made everybody cheering for the Cubs' incredibly nervous when they loaded the bases at the top of the eighth and were only down one run. Somehow, though, the Cubs got out of that mess without allowing a run.
The Cubs will be back at Wrigley after winning their second game this postseason when facing elimination. Now the question is who will start game four, another elimination game.
