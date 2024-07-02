MLB Insider Confirms Chicago Cubs Fans' Worst Fears
July just started, but it's already becoming clear that this might not be the Chicago Cubs' year.
After jumping out to a fast start, the Cubs have completely fallen off a cliff over the last two months. They've gone 22-37 since April 27, tumbling from first place in the NL Central to last place. With Chicago now seven games under .500 and seemingly no end to its skid in sight, many fans have started to wonder how the team will approach the July 30 MLB Trade Deadline.
Will the Cubs try to save their season by adding reinforcements? Or will they look to sell and punt on 2024 altogether?
Based on MLB insider Jon Morosi's interview with 670 The Score on Monday afternoon, Chicago appears to be leaning toward the latter option.
Morosi said that the Cubs are "taking incoming inquiries right now" and "signaling to other teams that...they will be interested in and open to trade negotiations of a selling posture."
Ouch. The season is barely halfway over, and Chicago's front office is already thinking about throwing in the towel. That's certainly not what anyone had in mind after the team acquired Shota Imanaga, re-signed Cody Bellinger and brought in Craig Counsell during the offseason, but it's starting to look like the only realistic option.
If the Cubs do commit to selling, they have several attractive trade chips that could be used to help them reload for the future. Veterans like Bellinger, Ian Happ and Jameson Taillon could be gone by the end of the month, similar to Chicago's fire sale at the 2021 Trade Deadline that broke up the club's 2016 championship core.
Morosi's words should be interpreted as a warning sign, but nothing is set in stone yet. The Cubs have a month to get their act together and turn things around. If they get hot and get back in the Wild Card race, Jed Hoyer and company could pivot to buying at the deadline. If they keep sinking or merely tread water, however, it might be time for a reset before it's too late.