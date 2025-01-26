New York Mets Agree to Contract With Former Chicago Cubs Closer
Former Chicago Cubs closer Adbert Alzolay has found a new home, as he has reportedly agreed to a two-year minor league deal with the New York Mets, according to several outlets, including SNY.
The transaction has not been formally announced, and he is not the Mets’ transaction log.
The Cubs designated Alzolay for assignment on Nov. 19 and he elected free agency three days later. The Cubs and Alzolay parted ways knowing it was unlikely he would pitch in 2025 after having Tommy John surgery in September.
The reported two-year deal will allow Alzolay to continue his rehab within the organization in 2025 so he can be ready for the 2026 season.
The surgery was the culmination of two years of right forearm strains, dating back to the 2023 season when he emerged as the Cubs’ closer he spent two different stints on the injured list, including the 60-day IL last year. He started a rehab assignment in July and did some time with both the ACL Cubs and Triple-A Iowa before he was shut down for the season.
Last season he went 1-4 with a 4.67 ERA in 18 games, all in relief, with four saves in nine chances and one hold. He only pitched in 17.1 innings, with 13 strikeouts and six walks. Alzolay’s injury and downturn in performance left the Cubs in a bind in the ninth inning for a good portion of the season.
He broke through in 2023 and he moved into the closer role and saved 22 games in 25 chances, along with seven holds. He pitched in 58 games which was a career high, as he went 2-5 with a 2.67 ERA with 67 strikeouts and 13 walks.
His career began as a starter and he spent most of the 2021 season in the Cubs’ rotation, as he started 21 of his 29 games. He went 5-13 with a 4.58 ERA, with a save. He struck out 128 and walked 34 in 125.1 innings. Another injury kept him out for most of the 2022 season, paving his way to the bullpen.
Chicago doesn’t have a designated closer going into spring training. The closest thing the Cubs have is Porter Hodge, who slid into the role late in the season and saved nine games in 12 chances. He also went 3-1 with a 1.88 ERA. He struck out 52 and walked 19 in 43 innings.