First Cubs Player Elects Free Agency Following 2025 Season
Free agency officially starts five days after the final game of the World Series. However, for players that are in the minor leagues, they don't have to wait that long.
Keegan Thompson, a relief pitcher for both the Chicago Cubs and the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, will be looking for a new team in 2026 as the 30-year-old athlete informed the team that he will not be back next year.
Thompson just completed his fourth season with Chicago. Originally a starting pitcher, the Cullman, Alabama native switched to the bullpen before the 2023 MLB season.
During his tenure with the Cubs, Thompson has appeared in more than 100 games while starting 23 of them. He posted a career-best 2.67 ERA for Chicago in 2024. However, the reliever did not appear in a game for Chicago this year.
What does this means for Thompson and the Cubs?
The veteran relief pitcher is taking his talents elsewhere, meaning Chicago is down an arm before free agency officially even begins for the Cubs. However, the team could always choose to sign him again with a new contract.
In 64 innings with Triple-A Iowa this season, the now-free agent posted a 4.50 ERA and struck out 83 batters. In 2024, Thompson logged 36 strikeouts in 30 and one-third innings pitched.
Keegan's exit could allow the NL Central runner-up's farm system to step up. A name like Jaxson Wiggins, who is a right-handed pitcher, could get called up in 2026.
Wiggins won't turn 25 until June next year. The 6-foot, 6-inch pitcher went 3-4 in 18 starts this past season, striking out 97 batters in 78 innings.
Brandon Birdsell is another right-handed minor leaguer. Unfortunately, he had a season-ending injury back in August, which could hinder his availability early on in 2026 for the Cubs.
Chicago is expected to be active in the upcoming MLB winter meetings as well as in free agency. Outfielder Kyle Tucker is rumored to leave the Cubs on an expected $400 million deal. The 2016 World Series winners could be without both Thompson and Tucker next year.
Chicago is fortunate enough to have a strong farm system and can weather the storm with Thompson leaving. Hopefully, the team doesn't lose too many familiar arms that could contribute to the team's return to the playoffs.
