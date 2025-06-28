Pair of Cubs Sluggers Strangely Left Off Recent Top Hitter Power Rankings List
Like most teams at the top of the MLB standings, it's hard to point out the "hole" in the Chicago Cubs lineup.
One through nine, there's no free out.
But two names have led the way.
One is Pete Crow-Armstrong, who has burst onto the scene and is not only one of the MLB's best players, but also one of the best watches, too.
The other is Kyle Tucker, who has provided everything the Cubs could have asked for after landing him in a trade with the Houston Astros.
But when MLB.com's Andrew Simon put together his latest edition of his hitter power rankings, Crow-Armstrong and Tucker were honorable mentions who did not make the top 10.
Crow-Armstrong is slashing .268/.304/.549 with 21 home runs and 61 RBI. It's not like he's in a slump, either. His June slash line nearly replicates his season-long one at .258/.298/.528. The only argument against him is that "hitter" does not include baserunning ability, which is one of his main calling cards with his plus speed.
Tucker is slashing .283/.391/.520 with 16 home runs and 49 RBI. Similarly to Crow-Armstrong, he's not slumping in June with a .284/.389/.519 slash line and four homers.
The No. 10 spot on Simon's list was given to Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz, who was not ranked in the previous edition.
Chicago's offense ranks top six in every major stat: batting average, OBP, OPS, runs, homers and stolen bases. In fact, they are the only team in the MLB to be ranked in the top 10 of all six of those categories.
That's why it's strange to not see two of their most important hitters -- Crow-Armstrong and Tucker -- make the list of top 10 hitters.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.