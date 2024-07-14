Proposed Chicago Cubs Trade Cashes in on Red-Hot Pitcher
Though they are on a five-game winning streak, the Chicago Cubs don't seem to be planning on contending for a World Series this year. They could use the improved play of some players to get rid of some contracts and pick up some intriguing prospects.
One of those players is starting pitcher Jameson Taillon, who is in the middle of a career-best season. He's signed through 2026, but is making $17 million a season. Chicago could use a reset there while sending him to a place that needs a win-now starting pitcher.
The Baltimore Orioles have one of the biggest needs for a starting pitcher in MLB. Three starters have been lost for the season and they've been resorted to letting rookies get shelled and moving guys out of the bullpen.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided put together a trade proposal that could bring the two sides together.
The Cubs would send Taillon along with some cash to Baltimore in return for infielder Mac Horvath and right-handed pitcher Trace Bright.
Taillon is the perfect pitcher for the Orioles as they were already set to lose John Means after the season. They get an immediate replacement as well as being set for the long term.
In 15 appearances on the season, Taillon has a 2.99 ERA and 1.156 WHIP in the second year of his deal.
He's not a fastball-dominant pitcher that racks up strikeouts, but rather finds success by forcing weak contact with stellar control.
Though he's a good fit, Baltimore likely would need Chicago to pay a chunk of his contract in order to get the deal done. Depending on the amount of money the Cubs send, they could also see a bigger return in terms of prospects.
Still, the players they're set to receive in this scenario are intriguing.
Horvath was a second-round selection in the most recent MLB draft, previously playing for the North Carolina Tar Heels in college.
Making it as far as High-A, he is slashing .252/.258/.469 since entering the Orioles' system. He has both power and speed upside. His final year of college saw him hit 24 home runs while swiping 25 bases.
Bright doesn't have as high of a ceiling, but still can realistically develop into a late-rotation arm. He's improved during his age 23 season in the minors with a 4.65 ERA so far.
He's always been a high-strikeout guy, averaging a 12 K/9 in the minors, but has struggled with control.
Even if this is all they can get from Taillon given his contract, the Cubs should still consider a trade.