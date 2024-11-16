Slugging Utility Man Seen As Perfect Trade Candidate For Chicago Cubs
Things are getting interesting for the Chicago Cubs during the early portion of the offseason.
While nothing of note has happened yet, the rumor mill is already going crazy ahead of the Hot Stove getting underway with the Cubs right in the middle of it.
Much of that has to do with the reports indicating they're going to aggressively pursue upgrades at multiple positions across their roster that includes catcher and starting pitching, and with tons of elite prospects in their pipeline, they could look to trade away some of those youngsters to make that happen.
Rumors really kicked into high gear when it was revealed the Cubs could be looking to move two of their best players, Cody Bellinger and Nico Hoerner.
That would certainly be a blockbuster if something actually did materialize on that front, but with Hoerner undergoing offseason surgery already and no timetable being revealed for when he might be back on the diamond, Chicago does have to consider adding some Major League-ready options to their infield.
Brett Taylor of Bleacher Nation highlighted an interesting deal that could be made for Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays since the Cubs are looking to add a left-handed-hitting infielder to the mix.
"One very good lefty-hitting infielder who is potentially available this offseason is Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe ... The good stuff on Lowe is really easy to see. Lowe, 30, is a pretty consistent hitter, going .245/.330/.482/126 wRC+ for his career, and hitting right around there again this past season. He has power. He bats lefty. His underlying metrics are strong. He plays average-ish defense. He costs only $10.5 million in 2025, and comes with another team option thereafter at just $11.5 million," he writes.
That all sounds perfect.
After all, Chicago does need more versatile defenders outside of Cody Bellinger who can play multiple positions, so if they are able to add Lowe, that gives them someone who can fill in across the infield.
However, Taylor doesn't think the Cubs would be interested in making this move since the slugger doesn't play great defense and has been limited to just second and third base during his career, making him unusable on the left side.
Jedd Hoyer and his front office have a clear archetype for the type of infielders they want to employ, so someone who can't fill in with even average defending likely isn't someone they'd target, regardless of his offensive prowess.
Still, what he does at the plate might be too good to ignore.
Maybe Chicago surprises everyone and brings in Lowe as someone who would be a massive upgrade in their lineup whenever he plays.