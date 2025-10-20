Inside The Cubs

Stats Prove Cubs’ Michael Busch Was Among MLB’s Best First Basemen This Year

The Chicago Cubs had a lot of positive things to look back on this season.

Maddy Dickens

In this story:

It is really easy to focus on the negative aspects of the Chicago Cubs' season when it ends on a bitter note, like it did. They forced a game five with the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Divisional Series, only to be sent home.

There are plenty of positives to dwell on despite a disappointing end to what was ultimately a solid year, and that starts with their first baseman, Michael Busch. Busch was arguably the best player in the league in both the regular season and the playoffs at his position (both on defense and at the plate).

Busch this Season Amongst Other First Baseman

Busch pointing to the sky while he runs the bases after hitting a homer against the Brewer
Busch's name is plastered all over MLB's first baseman leaderboard both offensively and defensively, as he posted easily the best stat line of his career during the regular season, especially at the plate. He finished the year amongst the top in many categories:

  • .523 Slugging Percentage (2nd)
  • .866 OPS (3rd)
  • 34 Home Runs (3rd)
  • 5 Triples (1st)
  • 78 Runs (8th)
  • 137 Hits (10th) .343
  • On-Base Percentage (10th)
  • .261 Batting Average (Tied for 12th with Bryce Harper)

On the defensive side, he finished the year inside the top-five in fielding percentage (.996), double plays (91), fewest errors (four), assists (84), putouts (998), and range factor (8.22).

This 27-year-old just finished up his second full season in the majors, both played with the Cubs, which made this year's playoffs his first, and he was arguably one of the best first basemen in all of baseball in the postseason.

Not just looking at first baseman, he was one of the best at the plate. Busch finished his first postseason with a .741 slugging percentage and a 1.128 OPS, both fourth-best in both American and National League playoffs.

Looking amongst the Cubs, between the wild card and divisional series, Busch led the team in both slugging and OPS to complement his four homers, which also led the Cubs' hitters in the playoffs. He finished second on the roster in batting average (.296), on-base percentage (.387), and total hits (eight), trailing only Nico Hoerner.

The Cubs have a few positions to address in the offseason, but first base is not one of them. Busch could be the face of the franchise in the coming years if they can keep him on the roster. This is a younger Cubs' squad, and they could still be playing when this time rolls around next year, led by their first baseman.

Maddy Dickens
MADDY DICKENS

Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.

