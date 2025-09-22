Thoughts On Cubs Series Loss To The Reds As September Winds Down
The Chicago Cubs matched up with both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds for their last road trip of the regular season. Chicago started off incredibly strong with a three-game sweep of the Pirates where they only allowed five total runs, but now have seen the exact opposite since arriving in Cincinnati.
The Reds are barely a .500 team and the Cubs are going to have to go into much tougher stadiums when October comes around and pull out wins. They cannot keep performing as inconsistent as they have been on both the mound and at the plate.
Struggles on the Mound and at the Plate
Unless your name is Cade Horton, this doesn't apply to you.
The starting rotation for Chicago is concerning, especially with the postseason right around the corner. When Horton started emerging as a real threat the hope was that he would be a nice compliment to Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd. He has done more than compliment as he has surpassed the two and is now the front runner for a game one start.
Imanaga was the game two starter which ended in a 7-4 loss for the Cubs. Chicago left him on the mound for five innings before he left after three homers on four hits. Javier Assad was the starter in the following game and only made it four innings. Craig Counsell pulled him after two walks and two earned runs.
Colin Rea was the shining star for the pitching staff this series. Even though he hasn't had the season he has wanted and his start against the Reds resulted in a loss, he was magnificent. Rea went seven full innings with only four hits, one earned run, and eleven strikeouts. The loss isn't on him, but the streaky offense.
Ian Happ is a prime example for an inconsistent bat. Yes, looking at his stat line recently he is doing much better than the mid-summer slump that he found himself in. However, in the first three games he had more strikeouts (five) than hits (two).
Chicago is returning to Wrigley Field to close out September. They have secured a playoff spot and their only goal in these last six games is to hold onto the top wild card spot. The ballclub is facing off with the New York Mets and Saint Louis Cardinals to finish the regular season with the postseason right around the corner.
