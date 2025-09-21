Cubs Projected Not To Re-Sign Back Significant Trade Deadline Acquisition
The Chicago Cubs have clinched their spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2020, hoping to make a deep run in a National League which is as wide open as it's been in some time.
No team has truly been able to separate themselves, and all it will take is a hot couple of weeks to have a great chance to reach the World Series.
No matter if the Cubs make it to the Fall Classic or get eliminated in the Wild Card round though, the offseason is going to be upon them quicker than they realize, and some legitimately difficult decisions are going to have to be made in order to build the roster for 2026.
When it comes to bringing people back, the conversation of course starts with Kyle Tucker, however president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has choices to make outside of the talented outfielder.
One name who Hoyer is gonna have to weigh whether he is worth it or not is someone he acquired at the trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins in super utility man Willi Castro. Set to hit free agency, Castro feels like someone who could help the team due to his versatility. While that may be true, Jordan Campbell of FanSided projects that Chicago elects to let him walk instead.
Cubs Projected to Let Willi Castro Go Elsewhere in Free Agency
"When the Cubs traded for Willi Castro at the MLB trade deadline, there was some belief that the team could look to bring back Castro for the 2026 season to be a part of the team's bench," Campbell wrote. "Considering the struggles that Castro has had since joining the Cubs, it's fair to assume that the Cubs may not make re-signing him a priority for the offseason."
Though Castro is capable of playing the infield, the outfield or wherever else he might be needed, Campbell is not wrong in pointing out the fact that he simply has not made the kind of impact Chicago had hoped he could.
Castro Has Struggled Badly Offensively Since Joining Cubs
Outside of providing the versatility to play whatever position the team asks him to do, Castro has just not provided what Chicago has needed. He is no better than an average defender at any one position, and offensively, he has for the most part been a complete disaster for the Cubs.
In 31 games played, the 28-year-old has slashed a dreadful .172/.252/.237 with just 16 total hits. Castro has put up a bWAR of -0.4 and while there have been a couple of flashes, especially early in his tenure, he just has not been able to put it all together. The brutal slash line is especially disappointing for a player who posted a .743 OPS in Minnesota this year over 86 games prior to the trade.
While admitting defeat is never easy when it comes to a deadline move and Hoyer would have loved to get some value out of Castro, nothing he's done has warranted keeping him around next season. It would not be a surprise to see the Cubs move on, and chances are it would be the right move.
