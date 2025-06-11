Chicago Cubs Can Solidify Bullpen with Nationals Closer Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs will firmly be buyers at the MLB trade deadline as they hold a commanding lead on the National League Central with a 40-26 record.
Teams that are separating as contenders are starting to look at the trade market for those final pieces. The Cubs have been dominant, but their roster is not perfect.
The offense is slashing .257/.329/.441 with a 118 wRC+, which is third best in baseball. However, the need for pitching help is glaring.
President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer joined the New York Post’s Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman on The Show podcast on Monday and was clear about his biggest priority ahead of the July 31 deadline: both starting and relief pitchers.
More News: Chicago Cubs Should Make Huge Offer to Struggling Braves For Cy Young Winner
Daniel Palencia has started to make a case to take over as closer over Ryan Pressley, but with only 66 career innings under his belt, Chicago should look to find an impact player with experience in high-leverage situations.
They may face competition, but the Cubs should re-initiate contact with Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan.
If Chicago wants to make a splash signing with an impact closer, Finnegan would be a strong asset to the bullpen.
The Cubs won’t have a straight path to acquiring Finnegan, as teams such as the Philadelphia Phillies have been called a fit for the Nationals closer, but they may have a leg up.
More News: Could Former Chicago Cubs Reliever Be Available for Trade to World Series Contender?
Chicago was in contact with Finnegan back in December, and it would make sense to open those talks back up.
With Washington swiftly falling out of playoff contention with a 30-35 record and seven games back from the National League wild card spots, they’ll surely be sellers at the trade deadline.
Finnegan was named as their biggest trade chip in a recent MLB.com article and as one of the trade candidates whose stock has soared with their recent play.
Finnegan has a 2.38 ERA and 1.279 WHIP with 20 strikeouts to eight walks in 22.2 innings pitched. His 18 saves are tied for third best in baseball.
More News: Chicago Cubs Star Outfield Prospect May Be Top Trade Chip at Deadline
The Cubs’ bullpen has improved through May and June, but with World Series aspirations and a season to back it up, they’ll want more proven arms than a group of untested relievers around Ryan Pressley.
Especially with Porter Hodge not expected to return soon, Chicago needs a durable option in the bullpen, and Finnegan fits that bill.
Finnegan has pitched at least 63 innings per season since 2021 and has a career 3.48 ERA and 106 saves.
He is a prime rental candidate on a one-year, $16 million contract.
While Palencia has been stronger this season, Palencia’s saves are difficult to discount. His 18 saves through just 21 chances show his ability to shut down games. His durability is critical with the injured bullpen.
The Cubs need more than just relief pitching, but Finnegan would solidify the bullpen and leave one less weakness for the World Series contenders.
For More Cubs Coverage, Head to Cubs On SI