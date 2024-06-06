Underrated Non-Alonso, Goldschmidt First Baseman Makes Sense for Chicago Cubs
There have been rumors circulating over much of the past year that the Chicago Cubs are interested in landing a big-name first baseman. Pete Alonso is the top option, according to reports.
However, with his pending free agency, and the likelihood of having to pay him a ridiculous amount, it could be in the Cubs' best interest to look elsewhere. That could mean someone like Paul Goldschmidt makes sense, but he's getting older and had a rough start to the season.
With a loaded farm system, Chicago has found themselves in a position to be buyers. If a deal comes up that they're interested in, not many teams in baseball could put together a package in ways they can.
Now, that all depends on what Jed Hoyer and the rest of the front office want to do. Will they go all out and do everything needed to win now? Are they more focused on building for the future?
After making Craig Counsell the highest-paid manager in baseball, the expectations took a big turn. That indicated in the biggest possible way that they were looking to win now.
With that in mind, they should be in the mix to get better before the trade deadline.
And, a potential trade candidate makes sense for them. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report released a 2024 MLB trade deadline big board, listing Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman, Christian Walker.
"Walker hit 36 home runs in 2022 and 33 last season, and he is on pace for roughly the same in 2024. He is also a two-time reigning Gold Glove recipient at first base, so prospective trade partners would be getting more than just the established slugging here.
"Better yet, Walker has historically done his best work at the plate in August, batting .299 with an .878 OPS in that month. Could be some seriously immediate return on investment."
Walker has been one of the better power hitters in baseball over the past two seasons, a player who, for some reason, has gone under the radar.
In 223 at-bats for the Diamondbacks, the two-time Gold Glove winner has posted a .260/.354/.466 slash line with an OPS+ of 135.
His power would be a big help to an offense that ranks in the bottom half of home runs hit, SLG, and OPS.