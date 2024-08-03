Veteran Castoff Having Shocking Resurgence With Chicago Cubs
When the Chicago Cubs picked up Christian Bethancourt in early July, it hardly seemed like the type of move that would make a difference.
The Cubs were toast, and so was Bethancourt. They were in last place, well below .500 and coming off two months of horrendous baseball. Not surprisingly, the front office was already preparing to sell at the trade deadline.
Meanwhile, Bethancourt had just been released by the Miami Marlins, and it's usually not a good sign for a player when he gets cut by one of the worst teams in his sport. The 32-year-old backstop had slashed .159/.298/.268 for the Marlins, which was too weak even for their lackluster lineup.
Chicago took a flier on him and, against all odds, it's actually paying off.
Bethancourt almost single-handedly led the Cubs to a 6-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, crushing a three-run homer and throwing out a would-be base-stealer.
The eight-year MLB veteran has been sensational since making his Chicago debut on July 28, going 4-for-11 with three runs, two extra-base hits and four RBI. More importantly, the Cubs are 4-0 in his appearances, including 3-0 in his starts.
Bethancourt's provided a spark for his new team, helping Chicago win five of its last seven to keep its faint playoff hopes alive. He also appears rejuvenated after spending the first half on a listless Marlins team, and manager Craig Counsell has noticed.
"You're a player, you get an opportunity and you make the most of it, and that's what he's doing," Counsell told reporters after Friday's win. "The offense he's provided in the three games he's started, he's contributed to wins, no question about it."
Contributing to wins wasn't something many Cubs fans were expecting from Bethancourt, but fortunately he keeps finding ways to exceed expectations.