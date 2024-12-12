Why Chicago Cubs Trading Cody Bellinger to New York Yankees Is Realistic
The Chicago Cubs headed into the Winter Meetings looking to make some moves to help turn their team into a playoff contender in 2025.
While it was a solid year for the Cubs in 2024, they fell short of reaching the playoffs once again.
Entering the offseason, there were a few clear needs for the team to improve upon.
Fixing up a bullpen that blew a lot of games last year was certainly one area, and with the addition of Eli Morgan early in the offseason, they are beginning to address that. In addition to bullpen help, they would likely have wanted to add an impact bat into the middle of the order.
However, they were thrown a little bit of a curveball when Cody Bellinger opted into his player option rather than test free agency. This came as a bit of a surprise, and with him making over $25 million in 2025, it will likely prevent Chicago from spending in free agency.
That's one of the reasons why the slugger is seen as someone who could be on the move before Opening Day, and there is one team that would make a ton of sense as a suitor.
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report broke down why trading Bellinger to the New York Yankees is realistic.
“The Cubs are 'determined' to trade either Bellinger or Seiya Suzuki, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. And per Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, the Yankees are among the teams that have checked in. The 29-year-old is owed $27.5 million in 2025, and he holds a $25 million player option for 2026. These figures cloud his trade value, but a now Soto-less Yankees franchise can certainly afford to take them on.”
Since the Yankees have recently lost Juan Soto to the New York Mets in free agency, they are going to dive into Plan B.
Losing their superstar outfielder is going to be a tough pill to swallow, but this is a team that has needs in multiple areas.
With an opening in the outfield, Bellinger makes a lot of sense.
Left-handed sluggers are built for Yankee Stadium, and his swing would fit in nicely there.
From a financial standpoint, New York can handle taking on a majority of his contract for this season, and if he opts in again in 2026, they can afford that as well.
Bellinger makes a lot of sense for the Yankees to pursue in a trade now that they have lost their young star to the cross-town rival. With the American League still wide open, New York needs to adjust their plans and strike quickly this offseason.
Adding Bellinger would help soften the recent blow.