Why Cubs’ Michael Busch Was Robbed Of NL Silver Slugger Finalist Nomination
The National League Silver Slugger finalists were announced for the ‘25 season. The award is given to the best all-around offensive player at each position in the National League, and is based on stats like RBI, home runs, batting average, and more.
There are three players named at each position, voted on by coaches and managers across the league. A trio of Chicago Cubs were nominated, but there is one player who was left off, who arguably should not have been.
Kyle Tucker (outfield), Pete Crow-Armstrong (outfield), and Nico Hoerner (second base) were the team's finalists this year.
While the organization is over the moon to have three players nominated for this prestigious award, they should have one more — first baseman Michael Busch. The 27-year-old had by far the best season of his young career and ranks amongst the best at his position across the board.
The nominees for the National League at first base are Pete Alonso (New York Mets), Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers), and Matt Olson (Atlanta Braves). There is no argument that Alonso should be on this list, as he will probably win the award, but Busch could have most certainly been in one of the other two spots.
Busch’s ‘2025 Season vs. Freeman and Olson
Michael Busch
Freddie Freeman
Matt Olson
Total At-Bats
524
556
624
Runs
78
81
98
Hits
137
164
170
Doubles
25
39
41
Triples
5
2
2
Homeruns
34
24
29
RBI
90
90
95
Walks Drawn
56
60
91
Strikeouts
139
128
176
Batting Average
.261
.295
.272
On-Base Percentage
.343
.367
.366
Slugging Percentage
.523
.502
.484
OPS
.866
.869
.850
Looking at the first base candidates (minus Alonso) there is no clear one player that should have been chosen over the others, at first. Yes, Olson has more hits, more runs, and more doubles, but he had significantly more chances at the plate than the other two, especially Busch.
The Cubs first baseman had the fewest chances to swing a bat this year, but has more home runs, more triples, a comparable amount of RBI, and a better OPS than Olson. This was a fantastic year for him, and his contributions to the Cubs were astronomical.
Busch had a great outing for his first trip to the playoffs, and even though postseason accolades don’t go into consideration for this honor, it is impossible to skip over his stats. He finished play in October with a 1.128 ERA and a .741 slugging percentage — both are second-best at any position (minimum 8 games).
Did Freeman get his nomination for simply being on the Dodgers? Who knows at this point, but Busch should have been included as a finalist. He contributed so much to a Cubs 90+ win season, and on a team full of sluggers, he was one of the best.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
3 Key Offseason Moves The Cubs Must Make To Return To The Postseason
Cubs’ Perfect Free Agent Target Could Help Build A Dominant Starting Rotation
3 Reasons Why Cubs Should Go All In With Massive Trade For Tarik Skubal
William Contreras’ AI-Generated Cancún Post Adds Fuel To Cubs–Brewers Rivalry