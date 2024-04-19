Why Did Chicago Cubs Star Ian Happ Exit Game Against Miami Marlins?
The Chicago Cubs decisively handed the Miami Marlins their 16th loss of the season as the Northsiders improved to 12-7 on the 2024 MLB season.
The major storyline of the afternoon was the return of Jameson Taillon and his successful season debut, a 5.0 inning gem in which he allowed just one run on three hits. A stark difference from his performance last season.
But the real cause for concern was the seventh inning exit for left fielder Ian Happ. According to manager Craig Counsell, Happ was lifted in the seventh with left hamstring tightness. It was reportedly only cautionary and Happ's status for the rest of the weekend, which includes a double header on Saturday, is to be determined.
It is also worth noting that Happ dealt with a left hamstring issue in MLB Spring Training ahead of the season.
Perhaps a day of rest with two games is in order for Happ on Saturday, especially with lefty Jesus Luzardo slated to take the mound in the first of the two.
Happ has had a decent start to the season, compiling a slashline of .247/.353/.370, right in line with his career averages. He has not seen his power round into form yet and has just one home run and four doubles through 19 games.
From the sound of it, Happ may not be in line to miss much time with this injury but hamstrings can be tricky to diagnose and rehab. Chicago is off to an incredibly strong start under Counsell's new leadership and any time missed by Happ could affect the chemistry the team and lineup has built thus far.