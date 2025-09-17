Wild Stat Comparison Shows Just How Ridiculous Cubs Rookie Cade Horton's Current Run Has Been
The Chicago Cubs are heading into the postseason likely counting on some names they may not have been expecting to at this point in the year based on where they were at in the beginning of the season.
While he may have somewhat come out of nowhere though, there is no question at the talent of their rookie pitcher Cade Horton. Not only is Horton the best rookie in baseball on the mound right now, he might just be the best pitcher the Cubs have as they prepare for this October run.
Now that Chicago has clinched the postseason, they are going to have some tough decisions to make with regards to pitching, and Horton is staking his claim to be the first one on the mound once the playoffs begin. He has been great all year, but his run in the second half is not just impressive for a rookie, it's one of the best statistical showings for a pitcher the team has ever seen, and the numbers back it up.
Horton's Second Half Lines Up with Jake Arietta's in 2015
Arrieta in 2015 went on one of the most dominant runs in the history of baseball down the stretch of the year to clinch the National League Cy Young and help the Cubs into the playoffs where they would make a run to the NLCS.
It seems crazy to think that Horton could even touch those numbers, but Marquee Sports provided a grahic which shows the comparison is not all that insane.
Through 11 starts after the All-Star break, Arrieta had nine wins while Horton has bagged eight. The ERA's are exactly the same at an absurd 0.93, while the youngster clears in WHIP with a 0.79 compared to a 0.83 for Arrieta.
Where the numbers naturally start to differ is of course in innings thrown as Chicago has kept a tight restriction on the youngster, pitching just 58.1 in those 11 starts. Arrieta finished his second half over 15 starts with 107.1 innings, and closed the back half with an absurd 0.75 ERA.
Clearly, Horton is not going to be able to touch that this season, but the numbers really put in perspective just how spectacular he has been not just for a rookie, but for any pitcher over a second half.
The young right-hander looks like the real deal, and it seems he is going to be a major factor in whether or not this team can accomplish what it wants to this October. Clearly, this is no longer just a fun story, and Horton is maybe the best arm the Cubs have. If they have the courage to let him go deeper into games during the playoffs, it could pay off huge.
