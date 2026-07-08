3 Takeaways After Matthew Boyd and Alex Bregman Show Some Life in Cubs' 5-2 Win

Alex Bregman is alive! Well, kinda.

The Chicago Cubs (51-40) took the first game in a three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles (42-50). grabbing an early 3-0 lead and holding on for a 5-2 win Tuesday night at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Despite leaving 7 runners on base, the Cubs managed to go 3-8 with RISP, and two of those three hits belonged to Alex Bregman!

Matthew Boyd struck out seven in 6.0 scoreless innings of work, his longest outing since returning from the IL, which also marked his 4th win of the season. It was easily his best start since returning from the IL, and the Cubs could sure use a few more of those from Boyd!

Nevertheless, here are three more takeaways from tonight's 5-2 win over the Orioles!

No Long Balls, No Problem

Jun 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (3) during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cubs came away with 10 hits tonight, with Bregman, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Dansby Swanson, and Miguel Amaya each getting two hits. To be sure, the Cubs only managed two extra-base hits, but they still found a way to drive in 5 runs. It was certainly encouraging after only scoring 7 runs during their entire series with the Cardinals.

They also did it without any home runs tonight, serving as another sign that the Cubs' offense is still humming along. But what was arguably the most encouraging sign from the Cubs' offense was Alex Bregman coming through twice with runners in scoring position!

Bregman would get the scoring started with an RBI single in the top of the 3rd, driving in Miguel Amaya, who hustled and scored from second base. The Cubs would leave the bases loaded later that inning, but it was still a rare RISP situation that Bregman came through. I'm counting that as a win.

Later, Bregman beat out a potential double-play in the top of the 5th, allowing Miguel Amaya to score, pushing the lead to 3-0. That probably still won't quiet the people upset with Bregman for not running out a ball weeks ago, but I thought it was nice to see the 32-year-old veteran showing off his wheels.

It was just two small moments for Bregman, but both ended up being key in the win tonight for the Cubs. More of that, please, Breggy!

Matthew Boyd Rounding Into Form

Jun 25, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) pitches against the New York Mets during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boyd had easily his best start of the season tonight, throwing 6 shutout innings for the Cubs tonight, adding in 7 strikeouts and only allowing 3 hits and 2 walks. Six of Boyd's 7 K's came on swings, and his fastball was noticeably faster, topping out at 96 mph tonight.

Boyd also saw his ERA drop from 5.08 to 4.31 after shutting out the Orioles, and his FIP is now at 3.26 on the year. Tonight felt like a big moment for Boyd, as he pounded the strike zone and forced the Orioles to have to hit his pitch all night. The veteran lefty might be starting to resemble the starter he showed he could be last season.

The biggest moment of the night for Boyd came in the bottom of the 4th. Pete Alonso would single, and then Coby Mayo got hit by a bad curveball. Boyd would then strike out the next three batters and end the scoring threat unscathed – a huge momentum swing that Craig Counsell talked about in the postgame.

"The first two guys get on with the single and hit by pitch." Counsell said, talking to the media in the away managers office. "Those next (three) strikeouts were huge. He just bored down and made some really good pitches."

Counsell also mentioned it in his postgame, but tonight felt like a normal start for Boyd, one where he wasn't trying to work his back from injury and could simply pitch. A healthy Boyd, who pitches like he did tonight, is exactly who the Cubs need right now. Hopefully, more starts like that are on the horizon.

Paging Ian Happ...

Jun 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the midst of Dansby Swanson becoming the hottest hitter in baseball, Ian Happ has been in the midst of a brutal stretch of games. Coming into tonight, Happ was batting .159 and has gone down on strikes 18 times in the last 13 games.

Happ's OPS dipped below .800 against the Brewers last weekend and is currently at .759 after going 0-4 tonight. The veteran switch-hitter is another one of the Cubs' streaky hitters, but he's always managed to produce a consistent stat line over his career. However, his last multi-hit game was back on June 19th in the Cubs' 16-2 blowout win vs the Blue Jays, and it's concerning he's only walked four times since June 23rd.

Happ has five more games before the All-Star break to try and build up some momentum, but some rest and a reset for the 2nd half could do the longest-tenured Cub some good.

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