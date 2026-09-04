3 Takeaways As Gausman, PCA Will Cubs to Nail-Biting Win Over Brewers

It was only right that a modern bitter rivalry turned back the clocks on Thursday night.

Forget slugfests and little league errors. The Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers put on a vintage display of baseball in the series finale, with the Cubs edging out a 2-1 win to split the penultimate series between the two.

A classic pitchers' duel between Cubs veteran righty Kevin Gausman and young Brewers standout Logan Henderson meant Pete Crow-Armstrong's two-run home run was the only difference in the game.

The Cubs took back a game on the Brewers but still sit a long eight games back in the NL Central.

The top Wild Card spot is the Cubs' fight for now, and they sit a half game back of the Philadelphia Phillies as the latter prepares for a tough series against the Atlanta Braves this weekend.

Here is what we learned in a crucial win for Chicago!

Gausman Goes Long

Sep 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Kevin Gausman (12) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cubs really, really needed somebody to take the pressure off the bullpen on Thursday night.

That's why there was no better time for Kevin Gausman to deliver his best outing as a Cub under the bright Wrigley Field lights.

Gausman was coming off a shaky day at the office last time out. Despite striking out seven, he allowed five earned runs on six hits in the Cubs' 17-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Of course, his outing didn't matter in the grand scheme of things — but it was a concern, nonetheless.

Gausman looked absolutely vintage against the best team in baseball. He plowed through the Brewers' lineup with ease, striking out nine and allowing just one earned run on five hits.

Kevin Gausman with a fantastic performance vs the Brewers tonight:

- 7 IP

- 1 R

- 9 K



He joined @Ken_Rosenthal to talk about his night on the mound! pic.twitter.com/lqarjLsl7t — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 4, 2026

His efficiency allowed him to get through seven innings, meaning Craig Counsell only needed to turn to his rather depleted bullpen for six outs.

It was a masterful performance from a veteran who the Cubs knew could give them a lot of innings. He was always going to be a crucial piece of the stretch run, and he's showing exactly why.

MVP ... That Is All

Sep 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) runs after he hits a two-run home run during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Words are running dry for Crow-Armstrong's incredible season.

On a night when the young Cub's NL MVP rival Shohei Ohtani sat on the bench, plagued with offensive struggles and a bicep issue, Crow-Armstrong further cemented himself as the frontrunner.

For those keeping count, that's HR No. 39 for PCA. pic.twitter.com/dufDBs7BQC — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 3, 2026

All the Cubs needed on a day when hits were hard to come by was one big swing. And there was nobody better for the job than Crow-Armstrong, who met Henderson's changeup well below the zone with one of his signature golf swings to send the ball to the basket in straightaway center.

Crow-Armstrong's 39th home run inches him ever closer to both the MLB lead (Kyle Schwarber has 40) and a potential 40-40 season (he has 32 stolen bases).

The stolen bases have slowed down -- but it's mainly because one can't really steal bags when all they hit are home runs.

Shut the Door

Sep 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Ryan Rolison (33) reacts after the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Gausman's night came to a close, fear began to creep in about what version of the Cubs' bullpen would show up.

Ryan Zeferjahn was the one who took over for Gausman, and he really, really needed a solid outing.

Despite coming over from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline as a highly touted high-leverage guy, Zeferjahn's time in a Cub uniform has been a bit of a struggle. He entered his 12th appearance as a Cub with a 7.20 ERA in 10.2 innings.

But Zeferjahn was as locked in as he could be in what was his most stressful situation yet. Facing the top three in the Brewers' lineup, Zeferjahn set them down in order with a popout, a strikeout, and a groundout (complete with an incredible play by Alex Bregman).

Ryan Rolison came in for the save opportunity in the ninth, looking to notch his second of the season.

Rolison had the Brewers' number, too. He only needed seven pitches to induce two soft grounders right back to the mound. With Christian Yelich representing a last gasp at a tying run, Rolision offered him three straight sinkers. Yelich bit on the last one, smacking a grounder to Matt Shaw at second base to end the game.

Rolison was hyped up, as he should have been. He and Zeferjahn finished the job on a crucial night for the Cubs, and now they have the momentum to push forward on the upcoming road trip.

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