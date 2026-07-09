3 Takeaways From PCA's Dominate Showing in Cubs' 9-7 Win Over the Orioles

Oftentimes, the Cubs make things more difficult than they need to be. But it's hard to complain about a series win!

That's exactly what the Chicago Cubs (52-40) did tonight in their 9-7 win over the Baltimore Orioles (42-51), taking the series and putting themselves in line for a sweep tomorrow afternoon. Despite the Cubs hitting 5 home runs, the bullpen still made things interesting, allowing the Orioles to climb back into the game with 3 home runs.

The ball was leaving the park and, thankfully, the Cubs were on the right side of this one, helping Colin Rea secure his 7th win of the season. Pete Alonso did tag a ball off Rea in the bottom of the 3rd, giving the Orioles the lead, but the Cubs would battle back, hitting 3 home runs in the top of the 5th and would maintain from there.

Let's break down win No. 52 for the Cubs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong reaches the 20/20 mark

Jul 7, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) hits a RBI single in the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's truly a shame PCA isn't starting in the All-Star game, especially after Wednesday night. Crow-Armstrong reached the 20 home run mark in the 3rd inning, getting underneath Dean Kremer's splitter to right field for a 1-0 lead.

PCA wasn't done there, though. After Michael Conforto and Carson Kelly each hit solo home runs to tie the game at 3-3 in the 5th, he took another Kremer splitter deep, giving the Cubs a 4-3 lead.

what's better than 20 home runs?

21 home runs. pic.twitter.com/EIhTXcJWD1 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 8, 2026

Crow-Armstrong is now on pace for 37 home runs, 41 stolen bases, and has bumped his fWAR to 5.8 on the season – which is just bonkers. If PCA keeps this pace up, he would join Sammy Sosa as the only Cubs to have multiple 30/30 seasons!

It's getting tough to explain just how good Crow-Armstrong has been in a Cubs uniform as the 24-year-old continues to show he's the league's most complete player – and doing so in dazzling fashion.

This is why we can't have nice things

Jul 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Drew Pomeranz (47) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cubs took a 9-3 lead in the top of the 7th after Seiya Suzuki crushed a 3-run home run, as it felt like the Cubs had put the game officially out of reach. But then 37-year-old Drew Pomeranz entered the game and allowed 2 runs to score, one via Tyler O'Neil's solo shot in the bottom of the 7th.

Trent Thornton would come in to clean up Pomeranz mess at the end of the 7th. Alas, Caleb Thielbar would allow two more solo home runs in the bottom of the 8th, as the Cub' 6-run lead was now a save situation at 9-7.

Things were (fortunately) less interesting for Jacob Webb, who got 3 straight groundouts in the 9th inning and notched his 4th save of the year, but not after a fan ran onto the field during the final batter.

Fan got onto the field in Baltimore during the final at-bat of the game pic.twitter.com/x2nrYQrr4A — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 9, 2026

I've never understood running onto the field, but it wasn't much of a distraction for the Cubs as they secured the win, thanks in large part to their 5-home run game. The Cubs' offense has bailed the pitching out quite a few times this year, but they have struggled to keep the ball in the park.

With just under 350 innings of work, the Cubs' bullpen currently has the highest HR/FB rate of 14.5 this year. Their only saving grace has been their league leading 76.8% left on base, but their -0.5 fWAR on the year is a real concern.

Injuries are obviously a factor, as the Cubs have only gotten 19 games from their closer Daniel Palencia and are leaning on veterans like Pomeranz and Thielbar. I do think the Cubs getting healthier in their rotation will help resolve some of the bullpen issues. At least one can hope!

Some good news on the pitching front

Apr 1, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele (35) looks on after throwing a pitch against the Athletics during the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Marquee broadcast gave an update on both Edward Cabrera and Jameson Taillon as both are eyeing a return after the All-Star break, which is great news. But the Cubs also announced that Justin Steele and his flexor strain have been cleared to throw, which should start the 1st week of August.

Cubs’ Justin Steele (flexor strain) was cleared to move forward with throwing yesterday.



Steele will start throwing off mound first week of Aug. but time is against him to return as SP this year.



Counsell: “Stretching out as a starter is really not realistic with the calendar.” — Meghan Montemurro (@MegMontemurro) July 8, 2026

While it's great to hear Steele is returning to throwing off a mound soon, it'd be unrealistic to expect him to be ready to impact the rotation. But the Cubs will take all the help they can get, and Steele as a bullpen piece is still another weapon for Craig Counsell to deploy.

But a combination of Cabrera, Taillon, Steele, and possible additions before the August 3rd trade deadline gives me hope for the group.

The Cubs will go for the sweep tomorrow before starting a 3-game set with the Reds to complete the 1st half of the season.

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