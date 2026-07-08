Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Pete Crow-Armstrong, Yordan Alvarez, Brewers Star)

How about back-to-back days with a home run prop winner in our Daily Dinger column? Shohei Ohtani went deep on Monday night against the Colorado Rockies, and Juan Soto came through with a homer against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

So, after back-to-back winning days, I’m targeting three stars on Wednesday night to leave the yard, including Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Betting on home runs is extremely tricky – which is why I’m celebrating two days in a row with a win – but we still share our favorite picks each day here at SI Betting. This is a fun way to stay engaged in the season while also betting on one of the most exciting plays in professional sports – a homer.

Crow-Armstrong leads the way for Wednesday’s picks, but I also have an All-Star slugger that is looking for home run No. 30 this season as part of the action.

Here’s a look at the odds and analysis behind each of these plays on July 8.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, July 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jackson Chourio to Hit a Home Run (+518)

Milwaukee Brewers star Jackson Chourio has 13 home runs in just 57 games (54 starts) in the 2026 season, and he has a pretty intriguing matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals and right-hander Michael McGreevy on Wednesday.

This season, McGreevy has allowed 13 home runs in 17 appearances, posting an expected ERA in the seventh percentile and an expected BAA in the third percentile. He’s due for some regression from his 3.12 ERA, and Chourio is 1-for-2 against him in his career.

The Brewers star also has nine home runs against right-handed pitching in 2026 and has homered three times in the last two weeks. At +518, he’s undervalued in this divisional matchup.

Pete Crow-Armstrong to Hit a Home Run (+290)

Crow-Armstrong has been one of the best players in MLB in the 2026 season, hitting .293 with 19 home runs for the Chicago Cubs.

PCA has eight home runs over the last four weeks and is hitting .416 with a 1.312 OPS during that stretch. Over the last week, the Cubs star is hitting .471 with a 1.277 OPS.

So, I’m trusting him to stay hot against the Baltimore Orioles and right-hander Dean Kremer, who has given up five home runs in three appearances in 2026.

Crow-Armstrong has 14 home runs against righties in 2026, and he should benefit from facing Kremer, who has a ground-ball rate that is in the bottom half of MLB in the 2026 season.

Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+255)

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is looking to reach 30 home runs before the All-Star break, and he has a solid matchup on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals.

Alvarez will take on lefty Foster Griffin, who has allowed 17 home runs in 18 outings this season despite posting a sub-3.00 ERA. The Houston star has a .905 OPS and eight homers against lefties this season, so I’m not going to shy away from him in this game.

Plus, Alvarez is hitting .308 with three home runs over the last week. Even once Foster exits, this is a great matchup, as the Washington bullpen ranks 27th in ERA and has allowed 65 home runs in the 2026 campaign.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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