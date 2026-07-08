Cubs vs. Orioles Lineup: Can Bregman Stay Hot? Carson Kelly In, Switch at DH, More

The Chicago Cubs took care of business on Tuesday largely thanks to Matthew Boyd's best outing of the season. The offense also came through with double-digit hits, as they did a much better job capitalizing on runners in scoring position.

Let's hope that's a trend that can continue.

Game Info

Who: Chicago Cubs (50-41) at Baltimore Orioles (42-50)

Where: Camden Yards

When: 5:35 p.m. CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 The Score, Univision TUDN, WPPN 106.7 / TUDN

Chicago Cubs Lineup

1. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

2. Alex Bregman, 3B

3. Michael Busch, 1B

4. Seiya Suzuki, DH

5. Ian Happ, LF

6. Nico Hoerner, 2B

7. Michael Conforto, RF

8. Carson Kelly, C

9. Dansby Swanson, SS

The Chicago Cubs will go with Carson Kelly in the backstop, placing him eighth in the order and thus moving Dansby Swanson back to ninth. Kelly hasn't seen the field since July 5 but has been in a solid groove as of late. He's hitting .282 on the season with four hits in his last three appearances. We also saw him draw two walks against the Cardinals in the Cubs' needed victory on Sunday.

Michael Conforto and Seiya Suzuki will continue switching off DH and RF duties, while Alex Bregman is looking to finally get a hot streak going after a successful Tuesday. Bregman had 2 RBIs and notched an extra base hit for only the third time since June 4.

Baltimore Orioles Lineup

1. Gunna Henderson, SS

2. Adley Rutschman, C

3. Taylor Ward, LF

4. Pete Alonso, 1B

5. Samuel Basallo, DH

6. Dylan Beavers, RF

7. Colton Cowser, CF

8. Blazer Alexander, 3B

9. Jackson Holliday, 2B

On the Mound ...

Jun 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Colin Rea (53) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cubs – Colin Rea, RHP

Colin Rea has continued to be one of the Cubs' more consistent and dependable arms. Is he going to go very deep into games? Nope. Is he going to strike out many batters? Negative. But he's held opponents to a maximum of 2 earned runs over his last three starts following a tough start to June.

This will be a pretty interesting matchup for Rea. The Orioles have some good power across their lineup and do a good job of keeping balls in the air. That could be bad news for Rea, who relies a lot on grounders. Baltimore also strikes out the fourth-most in baseball, so there are certainly tougher pitchers for them to face.

Orioles – Dean Kremer, RHP

After an extended stint on the IL following his first two starts of the year, Dean Kremer returned to the Orioles rotation on July 1. He looked more than comfortable, going 6.0 innings against the White Sox' high-powered lineup with only a single earned run.

Kremer has been really good in recent years at limiting hard contact and keeping walks to a minimum. He's got a really strong split finger that he saves for lefties, as well as a solid cutter and slider. Overall, he's all about trying to catch opponents chasing with his offspeed stuff. The good news for the Cubs is that they have the fifth-lowest chase rate in baseball.

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