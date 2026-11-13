A Cubs MVP: Pete Crow-Armstrong Accomplishes the Big Milestone of His Career

With the 19th pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, the New York Mets selected a young and up-and-coming player named Pete Crow-Armstrong. However, he didn’t stay with the organization long. In the 2021 season, the Mets were in contention for a World Series Championship. They wanted to acquire Major League talent and were willing to trade away their top prospects.

Enter the Chicago Cubs!

After coming off a 2016 World Series victory, the Cubs had made the playoffs numerous times. They traded away players from their farm system to try to win in the moment, but it led to nothing. Top executive Theo Epstein would go on to leave the organization, as did the manager Joe Maddon.

In 2021, President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer decided to rip the band-aid off and trade away the World Series core. It included Anthony Rizzo and 2016 NL MVP Kris Bryant. Then, there was Javier Baez. Nicknamed “El Mago,” or the magician, Baez was an All-Star-caliber player and a fan favorite for many. It was a sad day for Cubs fans, but that trade transformed the team for years to come.

The Cubs acquired Pete Crow-Armstrong from the Mets in exchange for Baez and pitcher Trevor Williams. It turned out to be not just a great trade for the Cubs that day, but a truly historic one.

A Seismic Change Came To Chicago ...

Sep 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) runs into home plate to score against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fast forward to 2026, and Pete Crow-Armstrong is the face of the franchise for the Chicago Cubs. They haven't had the success they hoped for, but one thing is for sure: Crow-Armstrong is the real deal.

After putting up historic numbers, he is only the seventh player in MLB history to have a 40-40 season. He hit 45 home runs and stole 41 bases. To top that off, he had already won numerous awards.

He’s not just an offensive superstar, but he also has elite defensive capabilities. He has won his second consecutive Gold Glove award, his first Platinum Glove (awarded to the best overall defensive player), and the Hank Aaron Award for best offensive performer. He is the first player in MLB History to win both the Hank Aaron Award and a Platinum Glove in the same season.

He also earned All-MLB First Team honors with his teammate Alex Bregman. Now, he has completed his collection by accomplishing something only 12 Cubs players have ever done.

Many expected it and have waited for it to happen since the end of the season, but Pete Crow-Armstrong is the unanimous 2026 NL MVP. He received 30 out of the 30 first-place votes. It’s an accomplishment that was tough to earn with the likes of Bryce Turang and the former unanimous MVP in multiple seasons, Shohei Ohtani, in the mix. Not since Kris Bryant in 2016 have the Cubs had an NL MVP.

IT’S UNANIMOUS



Pete Crow-Armstrong is your 2026 National League Most Valuable Player! pic.twitter.com/WrD7cMLaXV — MLB (@MLB) November 13, 2026

In 2026, Crow-Armstrong had a season unlike any other. It feels like the start of something truly special in the years to come. He had a batting average of .280, hit 45 home runs, drove in 107 runs, and stole 41 bases.

This award capped an amazing 2026 season. Pete Crow-Armstrong has shown that he is the face of the franchise, and it's still considered only the dawn of his career. Since being traded to the Cubs, Crow-Armstrong has grown up right in front of fans' very eyes. This could be the first of a few MVP awards, and it can also be the start of a championship window the Cubs want to achieve.