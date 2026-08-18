Cubs Stats: All the Historic Numbers From Pete Crow-Armstrong's MVP Night

What Pete Crow-Armstrong did on Monday night was straight out of a sports movie.

Facing off against their crosstown rival, the 24-year-old put the Chicago Cubs on his back and dragged them to one of their most exhilarating wins of the season. How did he do it? Well, aside from a leadoff home run and a few timely hits, Crow-Armstrong smashed his first-ever walk-off bomb in extra innings.

Yes, there are tons of epic moments you can point to for PCA this season, but this was THAT moment. Chicago was coming off a pair of ugly losses. The South Siders were in their building and up in the season series. When it comes to the MVP race, this is the kind of superstar game that can vault you to the top of the list.

And that's especially true when we factor in all the history he made!

Let's go over the long list of crazy stats that surfaced after Crow-Armstrong's huge outing. He's coming for that hardware, folks!

Pete Crow-Armstrong's Dominant Performance

Aug 17, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) gestures to the fans after his walk-off two-run home run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the tenth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• OptaSTATS shared that Pete Crow-Armstrong is the first player with a leadoff home run on the first pitch a team saw and a walk-off home run on the last pitch a team saw since May 7, 1957. Vic Power was the last to do with the Kansas City A's. For those keeping track at home, that means we haven't seen this done in over 69 years. Ya know, back when guys were named "Crazy Legs" and "Puddin' Head."

• As for the last time a player hit a lead-off homer and walk-off homer, we have to go back to 2010. Chris Young of the Diamondbacks was the last to do it, per ESPN Insights. Ya know, back when guys were named Josh Hamilton and Miguel Cabrera.

• Not a single soul in MLB history has recorded the stat line that Pete Crow-Armstrong had in front of the Wrigley Field faithful on Monday night (OptaSTATS): 5 times on base, 4 hits, 3 XBH, a stolen base, a lead-off homer, and a walk-off homer. Less shocking, but still noteworthy!

• Thanks to Crow-Armstrong's walk-off bomb, he officially joined the 30-home run, 30-stolen base club. This made him only the third player in big league history to have multiple 30/30 seasons before turning 24 years old, as he did one season ago. It also makes him just the second to do it in back-to-back years, joining Bobby Witt Jr. from 2023-24, per Meghan Monetemurro of the Chicago Tribune.

• Speaking of which, did you know only one player has even put together back-to-back 30/30 seasons while also winning back-to-back Gold Gloves? Barry Freakin' Bonds. Crow-Armstrong is on his way toward becoming the second player to check that box, per Christopher Kamka of Marquee.

• Last night's epic performance gave Pete Crow-Armstrong another outing with 10+ total bases. According to Sarah Langs, since 1900, only 21 players have managed to post 4+ games with 10+ total bases in a single season. Out of that group, only two have now done it in two seasons: Jimmie Foxx in 1933 and 1938, and ... well ... you get it.

• ESPN's Jesse Rogers expanded on this stat, noting that Pete Crow-Armstrong's eight career games with 10+ total bases is the most by a player 24 years or younger since 1900.

• Carson Wolf of The Wrigley Wire shared that Pete Crow-Armstrong now has eight go-ahead or game-tying hits in the 7th inning or later. Can you guess who has more? That's right! No one! And shoutout Wolf for putting each one of those moments into one must-watch video.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is tied for the MLB lead with eight go-ahead or game-tying hits in the 7th inning or later this season.



Here are all eight hits: pic.twitter.com/ThrUJumb94 — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) August 18, 2026

• Pete Crow-Armstrong's bat flip metrics graded out as an A+, giving him the best ranking on the MLB's 2026 Bat Flip Meter. Fine ... I completely made that up, but it was that awesome!

• As CHGO's Sean Anderson kindly noted, Pete Crow-Armstrong has a nearly identical OPS against both righties and lefties. He checks in at .925 against the former and .935 against the latter. Not only is that extremely impressive, but it proved to be a huge x-factor in last night's outing. White Sox fans were frustrated that they didn't choose to walk PCA, as manager Will Venable preferred the lefty-lefty matchup and wanted to instead walk Seiya Suzuki. You live and you learn!

• And, finally, let's wrap this up with some fWAR stats that were brought to our attention by Matt Clapp. Where has PCA ranked in each of the last three months? Take a guess!

Pete Crow-Armstrong fWAR by month (MLB position players)…



March/April: 0.7 (t-72nd)

May: 1.2 (t-8th)

June: 3.1 (1st)

July: 1.8 (1st)

August: 1.4 (1st, so far) — Matt Clapp (@TheBlogfines) August 18, 2026

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