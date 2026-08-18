The Crosstown Classic is back.

Evidently, so are the Chicago Cubs, who took a 7-5 series-opening win in walk-off fashion over the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on Monday night.

Pete Crow-Armstrong was the man of the hour, crushing his second long ball of the game — and his first big-league walk-off home run — from the leadoff spot in the bottom of the tenth. Nico Hoerner had tied the game at 5 with an RBI single in the ninth, and Jacob Webb escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 10th to set up the win.

PCA REACHES THE 30/30 MARK IN WALK-OFF FASHION. pic.twitter.com/1JvfTLDk02 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 18, 2026

It was the Cubs' MLB-leading 12th walk-off win of the season.

The Cubs (73-53) landed the first blow in what's set up to be one of the most intriguing North Side-South Side battles in a long time.

The first-place White Sox (65-59) are coming off a road sweep of the Detroit Tigers and entered Monday 5.5 games clear of second-place Detroit.

The Cubs, despite a rough weekend series against the St. Louis Cardinals, entered the crosstown series 19 games over .500 with the fourth-best record in the National League. They have also been forced into a temporary new-look roster after both Dansby Swanson's oblique injury and Edward Cabrera's finger blister on Sunday required IL stints, triggering a slew of roster moves.

Here's what we learned in an electric opener!

30-30 Again

Aug 17, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) hits a walk-off two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the tenth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On September 26, 2025, Crow-Armstrong became the first Cub with a 30-home-run, 30-stolen-base season since Sammy Sosa.

On August 17, 2026, he became the first Cub to do it in back-to-back seasons. And what a way to seal it.

The first Cub EVER with back-to-back 30/30 seasons. pic.twitter.com/JyHcDXn9z4 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 18, 2026

Crow-Armstrong's walk-off, two-run shot was his 30th home run of the year, coming after his leadoff shot on the first pitch he saw.

He also became the 10th player in MLB history to record back-to-back 30-30 seasons, joining the likes of Jose Ramirez, Bobby Witt Jr., Barry Bonds, and Willie Mays among others.

As Crow-Armstrong continues to put the baseball world on notice, his NL MVP case grows stronger. Monday night was a quintessential MVP performance from the 24-year-old, who leads MLB in fWAR and bWAR and leads the NL in Win Probability Added. All that's left for him to do is etch his name in MLB history in November, and it's becoming all the more likely as the season rolls on.

Every W Begins With Webb

Aug 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Jacob Webb (71) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What more is there to say about Webb?

On June 20, he allowed three earned runs against the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley. Since that day, he's pitched a total of 22.2 innings.

He still hasn't allowed a run.

That scoreless streak was in jeopardy in the top of the 10th, when Webb inherited both the ghost runner on second and Sox slugger Munetaka Murakami due to an intentional walk.

That left him to face the heart of the White Sox batting order with nobody out.

Two quick strikeouts of Miguel Vargas and Andrew Benintendi followed, but Webb then walked Braden Montgomery to load the bases for Tristan Peters.

But on a 0-2 count, Webb got Peters to bite on a low changeup out of the zone, inducing a soft grounder down the first base line that Michael Busch fielded cleanly and flipped to Webb to end the threat.

That ensured that Webb's scoreless streak, which leads all relievers in MLB, remained safe, and it gave the Cubs the best chance all night to finally put the game to bed.

Cubs' Jacob Webb has not allowed a run in 22 consecutive appearances, currently the longest such streak in MLB among relievers. — Meghan Montemurro (@MegMontemurro) August 18, 2026

'Stepbrothers' Strike First

Aug 17, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) is greeted by center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It became a bit of a phenomenon last season when Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki would homer in the same game. It happened eight times in 2025. This season, it's happened five times — including in the first inning on Monday.

PCA FIRST PITCH SWINGING. pic.twitter.com/nH4USr6iC2 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 18, 2026

Crow-Armstrong needed just one pitch from White Sox right-hander Luis Castillo to give the Cubs the lead.

seiya makes it back-to-back! pic.twitter.com/ttFUf53HYS — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 18, 2026

Suzuki, who is 9 for his last 28 (.321), followed up his teammate from the two-hole with a 110.6-mph, 440-foot bomb to left-center. It was the Japanese slugger's 22nd homer and 74th RBI of the season. He's now slashing .273/.363/.491 (.854 OPS) in 2026.

Suzuki is turning his production up in the final stretch of his original Cubs contract before he can test the waters in free agency in the winter — and if the Cubs still want that 1-2 punch of him and Crow-Armstrong in the future, they're going to have to get the checkbook out.

Coming Up Next

The series continues at 7:05 p.m. CT on Tuesday. Kevin Gausman (6-11, 4.53 ERA) will take the mound for the Cubs and look to bounce back from allowing six earned runs against the Washington Nationals last time out.

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