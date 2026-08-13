Are the Chicago Cubs on the Verge of Calling Up a Top Prospect?

The Chicago Cubs may have had an explosive MLB trade deadline, but they might not be done making some big roster moves.

According to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic and North Side Territory, there is a chance that the organization looks to call up one of its top prospects in a matter of weeks. Owen Ayers has only vaulted up the leaderboard after a stellar year and several prospect trades this deadline. The catcher is now second in the system, per MLB Pipeline, behind only 2026 breakout minor leaguer Josiah Hartshorn.

"The Cubs are considering or at least thinking about having him [Owen Ayers] be called up, be one of the September call-ups ... They like the idea of having guys come up, learn from veterans, see what they're doing, see how they go about business, see how they prepare for a game, see how they prepare for the stretch run and a playoff run. And then catchers especially, there is a ton of value in being in those meetings," Sharma said on North Side Territory.

All things considered, it would be a pretty major decision, especially when considering that the Cubs are still very much in the thick of a heated NL Central race. Do they really think Ayers can lend a helping hand now? If not, can they really provide him with the learning experience he deserves?

If one thing is for sure, Ayers has performed well enough this season to make the Cubs think about another promotion. The 25-year-old has moved all the way from High-A to Triple-A, and his numbers have remained incredibly strong along the way.

"They like the idea of guys coming up and learning from veterans."@SahadevSharma is hearing that the Cubs are considering calling up their top catching prospect, Owen Ayers, in September. pic.twitter.com/1N1chMt4Kc — North Side Territory (@NSideTerritory) August 11, 2026

Is an Owen Ayers Call-Up Coming for the Cubs?

Knoxville Smokies catcher Owen Ayers (6) runs towards third base during a minor league baseball game between the Knoxville Smokies and Chattanooga Lookouts at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on June 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As MLB Pipeline noted earlier this month, Owen Ayers is now a Top 10 catching prospect in baseball. And rightfully so. He has slashed .307/.421/.580 across three levels in the minors this season, recording a ridiculous 1.001 OPS.

Has he struggled the most in Triple-A? Sure, but the numbers are still far better than anyone would have expected. Ayers is hitting .278 and has 20 hits with 10 RBIs to his name over 21 games. His plate discipline has also remained fantastic, striking out just 20 times with 14 walks.

Ayers is easily one of the Cubs' most balanced prospects across the board. He makes consistently good contact with his patient approach and couples that with some very serviceable defensive play behind the plate. With that in mind, it's no wonder the Cubs appear to view Ayers as a piece of the 2027 major league squad. Carson Kelly is headed toward free agency and could be due for a huge payday. This would leave Chicago with Ayers and Miguel Amaya as the catching rotation.

Knowing that Ayers will be a big part of 2027, it couldn't hurt to give him a taste of the bigs sooner rather than later. As Sharma notes, a small stint could be especially helpful for a catcher, whose job is as important as anyone's on the field.

This could also be a great way to ensure that both Amaya and Kelly are well-rested for the postseason! Would Ayers likely play much? No, but any rest is good rest. Heck, Ayers could even help give Michael Busch some time off, as he's got some experience at first base, as well.

Nevertheless, above all else, a call-up would simply be another incredible chapter in Owen Ayers' 2026 season. He has gone from a fun prospect to a potentially very important long-term piece. Getting a chance to make his MLB debut in a season like this would only underscore that point.

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