Are the Cubs & Mets Laying the Groundwork for a Freddy Peralta Trade?

It looks like trade rumor season starts now for the Chicago Cubs!

With injuries on the mound stacking up rapidly, many have wondered if the organization could look to hit the trade market sooner than normal. Their latest round of injury news, in particular, created some real concern for the starting rotation. Already without 2025 breakout star Cade Horton for the year, Justin Steele faced a relatively significant setback in his recovery from an elbow injury. Then, Matt Boyd experienced a fluke meniscus injury that required surgery.

Now, the good news is that Boyd's tear was far less severe than initially expected, but his return timeline still sits at 6+ weeks. There is also a case to make that the Cubs are the exact kind of team that should be searching for a big move, regardless. Not only could the injury bug continue to bite, but they are currently the second-best team in baseball. If there were any time over the last handful of years to push chips in and make a major splash, this would be that time.

To be sure, it doesn't sound like a trade is imminent. Especially when we factor in the latest winning streak, the Cubs have bought themselves enough time to wait until closer to the trade deadline. But that doesn't mean conversations aren't being thrown around behind the scenes. In fact, the latest conversation might be the exact one that Cubs fans have been dreaming of.

Could the Cubs Snag Freddy Peralta?

May 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to The Score's Bruce Levine, the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets have discussed the possibility of sending Freddy Peralta back to the Midwest. The long-time reporter noted that the start of June is when the organization hopes to officially decide which direction they will go for the remainder of the season. If the choice is to take a step back, Peralta very well could be one of the best talents moved this season.

The rumor comes only four months after the Milwaukee Brewers chose to move Peralta to the Big Apple. New York planned on him serving as their ace, unsurprisingly naming him as their Opening Day starter. He's since gone on to compile a 3.12 ERA over eight starts with 43 strikeouts. His K rate has certainly taken a hit, but he continues to limit good contact and force a good number of swings and misses. In other words, the Mets' brutal 14-23 record is far from Peralta's fault.

So, does this mean anyone should bank on a trade coming together this season? No. You never know which other teams could get involved, and there is no doubt that grabbing Peralta would come with a steep price.

At the same time, the Cubs are starting to get pretty top-heavy in Triple-A and should have the high-upside prospects necessary to intrigue a reeling Mets team. Whether it be Jaxson Wiggins, Kevin Alcantara, Jefferson Rojas, or James Triantos, you have to imagine New York would be willing to talk through a framework. After all, they have a remarkably overpriced roster and could use some more affordable talent.

As for Peralta's fit with the Cubs, it's hard to imagine it being anything other than seamless. He would instantly fill a giant hole at the top of their rotation, as well as give them another strong fastball thrower to pair with Shota Imanaga. The current rotation certainly lacks velocity, especially with Horton stuck on the IL.

We also can't forget about Peralta's past relationship with manager Craig Counsell. The two spent plenty of time together in Milwaukee, and one has to wonder if this familiarity could push Peralta's camp to prefer a move to Chicago over anywhere else. Of course, the Mets could choose not to listen to any of Peralta's demands, but you never want to fully burn a bridge.

At the end of the day, the MLB trade deadline is as complicated and unpredictable as they come. As much sense as Peralta and the Cubs might make, it's impossible to put much weight into one report about the two teams touching base. However, every trade has to start somewhere. Who is to say this isn't the first step in Chicago laying the groundwork for a trade? If one thing is for sure, assuming the Mets' spiral continues, this isn't going to be the last time we're talking about the possibility of Peralta becoming the Cubs' next ace.