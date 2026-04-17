Cade Horton Has a Blueprint for 2nd Tommy John Comeback—and He's Sitting in the Dugout

The Chicago Cubs were headed into the '26 season with eyes on the World Series, as they had built one of the best rosters in baseball. Well, a lot has changed in under a month, as injuries have dismantled the pitching staff before the team even got a chance.

The biggest hit to the Cubs was the loss of starting pitcher Cade Horton, who just underwent Tommy John surgery, which is taking him out of the season for its entirety and most likely into the 2027 season.

When a pitcher has to undergo Tommy John surgery, it's less than ideal. And to make matters worse, this isn't Horton's first, but his second, as he had the same injury in college back in '21. While this all seems quite dreary, his own teammate could be key to a successful return.

Cade Horton | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Jameson Taillon is someone who can lead the way for Horton as the young pitcher tries to navigate his return to the mound. Taillon is now in the heart of the rotation for the Cubs after undergoing a Tommy John in 2014 and again in 2019.

It is now seven years after his most recent UCL reconstruction, and he is still throwing at an elite level, as Taillon has thrived. The veteran is paving the way for a full recovery, providing a blueprint for what it takes.

Taillon after a pair of Tommy John's

If there was any concern about how his surgeries were going to affect his ability to compete with major league hitters, Taillon laid them to rest.

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Since entering the league in 2016 after his first TJ, Taillon never posted an ERA over 4.84, as five of his nine years (excluding '26) are all sub-4.00 ERA as a starter for his ballclub.

And after his second surgery? Taillon has been great, too.

After missing 2020, Taillon spent two years with the Yankees, where he threw nearly 300 strikeouts after averaging 30+ starts both seasons. The Cubs had seen enough and brought him back to the NL on a four-year deal.

His highest ERA in the past two seasons has not exceeded 3.68. Taillon has come back in a way that most would never know he had surgery that, for many, is career-ending. That said, the odds of returning to prior elite levels after a second surgery are slimmer, and many pitchers are never the same.

Cade Horton | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Horton emerged as one of the top arms in baseball during his rookie year as he threw 28+ consecutive scoreless innings in the second half of '25. This could have been a breakout season for the young star, but he is now going to be fighting for his career.

Hopefully, Taillon has some tips for Horton to make a successful return more likely.