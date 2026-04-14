Insider Confirms Cubs Are Pursuing Top Free Agent Pitcher

The Chicago Cubs are actively working the phone lines and looking for pitching help in whatever place they can find it, and as it turns out, they are going after the top name available.

According to a report from Ken Rosenthal on Tuesday afternoon, Chicago is one of the teams, along with the San Diego Padres, that are interested in the services of free agent right-hander Lucas Giolito.

Whether this means they actually end up signing him remains to be seen, but clearly the Cubs are in on the name everyone is calling them a fit for.

Last week, reports emerged that Giolito is looking for a two-year deal which is likely why he remains available, but if Chicago is willing to take on some risk and extend him a legitimate contract, Giolito could be a fine option.

When Giolito could be ready to join the Cubs

Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

"The Cubs project Giolito, 31, as more of a back-of-the-rotation starter, and the fact that he missed all of spring training and at least part of April might further temper expectations," Rosenthal wrote. "His addition would potentially help the bullpen by bumping a pitcher from the rotation, but it’s unclear when exactly he would be ready to compete in a major-league game."

Further context said that Giolito has been throwing 75 pitches in his bullpen sessions to stay loose. However, it could certainly be until next month when he is ready to actually start a Major League game.

Even if that is the case, Chicago has nothing to lose by bringing him in as a reinforcement option amid a slew of injuries that have been downright devastating to this pitching staff over the last few weeks,

How Giolito could help the Cubs this season

Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

Giolito had one of the better seasons of his career in 2025 for the Boston Red Sox, posting a 2.1 bWAR with a 3.41 ERA and 1.29 WHIP as well as a record of 10-4 across 26 starts and 145 innings.

While he is clearly not an ace at this point in his career, there's no question he is capable of providing depth to the back of a rotation, and depth is exactly what Chicago needs right now. After losing Cade Horton for the season, hoping to get Matthew Boyd back, and still waiting on Justin Steele's return, among others, they are already being tested.

If the numbers work out, keep an eye on the Cubs and Giolito over the coming days.