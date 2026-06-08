Cubs Add Even More Pitching Depth By Striking Minor League Trade with Dodgers

The Chicago Cubs continue to dig around for fresh arms, and this time it comes in the form of a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The team confirmed to reporters on Sunday that it acquired minor league left-handed pitcher Antoine Kelly from Los Angeles in exchange for cash considerations. The move was first reported by multiple sources, including The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, on Saturday. Both teams have now confirmed the transaction.

Cubs acquired LHP Antoine Kelly from the Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) June 7, 2026

The 26-year-old Kelly signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers ahead of the 2026 season and pitched to a 5.14 ERA over 21 innings of relief with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Kelly received a Spring Training invite in February and pitched 9.2 scoreless innings to go along with a 34.2% strikeout rate.

It's no secret that the Cubs' bullpen — and pitching staff as a whole — has already seen massive injury blows in just the first two months of the season. Relievers Hunter Harvey (60-day, right triceps inflammation), Riley Martin (15-day, left elbow inflammation), and Shelby Miller (60-day, UCL injury) are currently out of commission. Porter Hodge was ruled out for the season in early April to undergo UCL surgery.

Additionally, both Caleb Thielbar and Daniel Palencia have spent time on the IL in 2026.

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Kelly in the second round (No. 65 overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft and he was the organization's No. 6 prospect on MLB Pipeline in 2020 and 2021.

"The Brewers are believers in the big left-hander’s potential as a starter and view him as a possible mid-rotation starter if it all clicks," MLB Pipeline wrote of Kelly in 2021.

Kelly was then involved in a trade to the Texas Rangers at the 2022 trade deadline. He also had a short stint in the Colorado Rockies organization before the Dodgers deal last November. In his seven-year minor league career, he has a 4.78 ERA, a 1.48 WHIP, and 391 strikeouts in 303.1 innings pitched.

In other words, whether or not he will actually ever see the mound for the Cubs this season is a bery fair question. But Chicago obviously liked his experience enough to take a mid-season fly.

Kelly was actually born in Chicago, per his profile on milb.com. He attended Maine East High School in Des Plaines, Ill. and played college baseball at Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel, Ill. When he was originally drafted out of high school by the San Diego Padres in the 12th round in 2018, he became the first Maine East alum in 13 years to be drafted to MLB.

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