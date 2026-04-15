Cubs Boss Reveals Bizarre Reason Ethan Roberts Placed on IL

The number of injuries that the Chicago Cubs have had to deal with this early on in the season has been absurd, and the punches keep coming as Ethan Roberts is the latest victim to be placed on the injured list.

Marquee Sports Network spoke with manager Craig Counsell after pitcher Ethan Roberts was put on the injured list with a finger laceration, something that was hard to figure out, because what could have happened in baseball activities that would lead to that.

Well, Counsell informed everyone that it had nothing to do with baseball, and was just a bizarre stroke of bad luck.

"It was just an accident. A vent fell, and he cut his hand, making sure it didn't hit his leg. Just random bad luck," stated Counsell.

Ethan Roberts was injured yesterday when a vent unexpectedly fell and he cut his finger, Craig Counsell announced.



"Just random bad luck," Counsell said. pic.twitter.com/8fZpRDHyKa — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 14, 2026

Counsell then goes on to speak about the pair of players, Luke Little and Ryan Rolison, who were recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

"At this point, we are just getting reinforcements. It is happening at a rate that is not good, and it is also happening to all right-handed pitchers, so that is why there are a lot of lefties out there right now."

He sadly chuckled and then finished with, "That is why we are in such a heavy bullpen strategy right now, as we are without so many able bodies."

With the pen being a key piece to Chicago's game plan, the loss of Roberts is just an extra nail in the coffin, as he has been almost perfect in '26 with a measly hit in three games and no earned runs.

Current IL for the Cubs

Chicago Cubs pitcher Cade Horton (22) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Wrigley Field | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The first name that immediately comes to mind is Cade Horton, who wasn't just one of the best rookies in baseball last season, but emerged as a top arm in the NL as he posted 28.1 scoreless innings in the second half.

Alas, the Cubs lost him for the entirety of 2026, the largest blow to their starting rotation.

RHP Ethan Roberts- Right middle finger laceration

LHP Matthew Boyd- Left bicep strain

LHP Jordan Wicks- Left forearm radial nerve irritation

RHP Phil Maton- Right knee tendinitis

RHP Hunter Harvey- Right tricep inflammation

RHP Cade Horton- right UCL in the elbow

RHP Porter Hodge- right flexor strain

LHP Justin Steele- surgery recovery from UCL surgery in 2025

RHP Shelby Miller- right UCL (likely not to pitch this year)

On paper, this could have easily been the roster to dismantle the reigning world champs. Now, they are just trying to figure out a way to get above .500.

If this continues on for much longer, the Cubs won't just lose the division, they won't make the playoffs.