New Cubs Pitching Prospect Has Potential to Become Major League Starter

The Chicago Cubs have had some uneven luck developing starting pitchers of late.

Justin Steele emerged as a top starter in 2023 but is recovering from Tommy John surgery. Jordan Wicks, a former first-round pick, started well when he made his MLB debut, but he lost his footing in the rotation last year. Cade Horton, another first-round pick, made a strong debut in 2025 and Chicago hopes he can build on that in 2026.

Organizations like the Cubs cast a wide net when it comes to pitching for that reason. For every one prospect like Horton, there are five like Wicks who struggle to remain consistent. It requires organizations to be vigilant about drafting pitchers and developing them.

Chicago selected 13 pitchers last year and the highest selected was right-handed Dominick Reid. Baseball America (subscription required) listed him as one of three breakout prospects for the Cubs in 2026.

A general view of Wrigley Field prior to the Winter Classic ice hockey game. | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Cubs Prospect Dominick Reid

Like many college players these days, Reid played for more than one program. The Little Elm, Texas, native played his first two collegiate seasons at Big 12 power Oklahoma State, where he didn’t play much. He made just 12 appearances before he transferred to Abilene Christian for the 2025 season.

With ACU, he moved into a role as a weekend starter as he went 6-3 with a 3.26 ERA. He struck out 112 and walked 27 in 88.1 innings. That put him on the radars of MLB teams, and the Cubs took him in the third round at No. 90 overall. Reid could have returned to college if he wanted, but Chicago signed him for $649,125.

The Cubs didn’t put Reid on the field last year, opting to let him get his feet wet in the instructional league in Arizona. Right now, he’s assigned to the Cubs’ Arizona Complex League team.

MORE: Blockbuster Tarik Skubal Trade Idea Is an Absolute No-Brainer for the Cubs

Why could Reid break out this season? Baseball America analyst Geoff Pontes pointed to what he called “fully mature physical build,” making him the “prototypical right-handed starter.”

His scouting grades on the 20-80 scale include a high grade of 60 on his change-up, along with a 50 grade for both his fastball and his control. His curveball and his slider graded out at 40. That gives Reid a four-pitch mix, with a fastball that averages 92-94 mph and can touch 96 mph. The Cubs will likely try and induce a little more velocity, though Baseball America’s analysis considers him a change-up first pitcher.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Cubs Emphasis on Outfield Depth Reflects Lack of Confidence in Top Prospect

Cubs Get More Bad News on Zac Gallen Front

Cubs Star Reveals He'll Play In Highly Anticipated World Baseball Classic

Two Reasons Why The Cubs Should Trade Matt Shaw — And Two Why They Shouldn't