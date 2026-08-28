Cubs Bullpen Implosion Continues in Dramatic 10-8 Loss to Cincinnati Reds

The Chicago Cubs bullpen is struggling, and it’s starting to cost them games.

After two blown saves by Jacob Webb on their recent road trip, the Cubs (76-59) saw their bullpen squander a 3-1 lead to the Cincinnati Reds (64-71) Friday afternoon in their 10-8 loss.

The Reds hit four home runs off the Cubs this afternoon, and despite a 4-run eighth inning from the Cubs' bats, 10 runs would end up being too many for them to overcome. There were a few positives from today, including Matt Shaw hitting a double in his return to the lineup and Nico Hoerner having a 3-hit outing.

But when you're a team in the playoff chase like the Cubs, you can't lose games you take a multi-run lead in. Simple as that.

Cubs bullpen imploding at the worst possible time

Aug 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Tyler Stephenson (37) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter David Peterson had a so-so outing, going five innings and allowing two runs on six hits. With that said, he did generate a game-high 10 swings and misses. He would turn the contest over to Trent Thornton with the Cubs leading 3-2 in the sixth. And the game would start to slip away.

Thornton would allow the game-tying home run to Jose Trevino, crushing a first-pitch fastball 399 ft to center field. And after a walk and a single, Sal Stewart drove in the go-ahead run with a single before Tyler Stephenson hit a 3-run bomb to make it a 7-2 Reds lead.

Thornton was pulled for Aaron Civale, who got out of the inning but ran into trouble in the seventh, loading the bases for Elly De La Cruz, who singled and drove in two more runs. The Cubs would at least make things interesting, adding five runs in the seventh and eighth innings. However, their momentum was stopped after Daniel Palenica gave up a solo home run to TJ Friedl. This gave the Reds a 2-run lead going into the bottom of the ninth.

Reds would close out the Cubs and take the game 10-8, with Thornton taking the loss and a blown save. It's another rough outing for the Cubs bullpen that blew two save opportunities on their recent road trip. It's a concerning trend for the Cubs' relief arms and one that needs to be remedied fast as the Brewers pull away with the Division, while the Phillies now sit just 1.5 games back for the top Wild Card spot.

Maybe the Cubs shouldn't have DFA'd Hoby Milner, huh?

Offense rallies ... but falls short

Aug 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Pedro Ramirez (75) is greeted by shortstop Nico Hoerner (2) after hitting a three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Cubs team does not quit – you've got to give them that. Despite a 7-run swing in favor of the Reds, the bats found a way to make this a one-run game. The biggest swing came from Pedro Ramirez in the eighth, hitting a 3-run home run that made every Cubs fan at Wrigley Field believe they were going to pull off another comeback win.

Ramirez was able to keep the ball fair as it hooked behind the right-field foul pole for his fourth home run of the season, making it a 9-7 Reds lead. Later in the inning, Seiya Suzuki's RBI double would score Matt Shaw from second and make it 9-8. Alas, the magic had run out for the Cubs.

Despite the loss, the Cubs had 13 hits on the day, with seven of those hits coming in the 7th inning or later. But that just makes the loss even tougher, to be honest. Scoring 8 runs and still losing is never a great look.

Matt Shaw provides spark in return

Aug 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pinch hitter Matt Shaw hits a double against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cubs got back super-utility player Matt Shaw, getting his first MLB action since June 28th. After a five-game rehab assignment and fully recovering from a wrist sprain, Shaw was activated just prior to today's game.

Shaw entered for Michael Conforto at DH and, after a 7-pitch at-bat, hit a ball that dropped into the left-center gap for a double. He eventually came around and scored the Cubs' final run on Suzuki's double, making an immediate impact.

With Shaw back, the Cubs have some added infield depth and an upgrade defensively at 2B, while Nico Hoerner slides to SS due to Dansby Swanson's injury. But Shaw's bat is just as important as his glove, with the 24-year-old posting a .852 OPS in June before spending two months on the IL.

Shaw's presence on the roster is a huge boost for the Cubs and Craig Counsell, who now can slide Ramirez to DH and place Shaw at 2B against left-handed pitchers. It also adds a plus defender to the Cubs' bench on days Shaw isn't in the lineup, but the hustling utilityman is a welcome sight in the Cubs' clubhouse.

Sign up for our free newsletter to stay up-to-date with all things Chicago Cubs.