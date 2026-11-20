The Chicago Cubs have yet to show their hand on how they plan to beef up their roster in 2027.

Of course, much about the 2027 season is still up in the air. Major League Baseball’s current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) expires Dec. 1, and no offseason transactions will be made after that point if a new agreement is not in place.

So, the Cubs are on watch over the next few weeks to see if they make any moves to improve their roster for next season. It just so happens that one option to fill a hole in their pitching staff became available on Friday, as well as a possible fit for one of their outfield corners. And both options came from the same team!

Might Cubs Make a Push for Two Former Twins?

Sep 26, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Bailey Ober (17) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand, the Minnesota Twins non-tendered right-handed pitcher Bailey Ober, making him a free agent.

Minnesota also non-tendered left fielder and designated hitter Trevor Larnach, per The Athletic's Dan Hayes. Larnach was Minnesota's first-round pick in 2018 out of Oregon State, and he made his MLB debut in 2021.

The Twins made a big move for their rotation by bringing back Sonny Gray, who spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons in Minnesota. They gave Gray a two-year, $55 million deal, instantly making him the team’s highest-paid player. There's no question they have to move things around to accommodate that spending, and that makes Ober a casualty in the equation.

Ober spent all six of his major-league seasons with Minnesota until this point. In 140 games with the Twins, he posted a career 4.15 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP, with 700 strikeouts in 748.2 innings pitched. He made $6.5 million in his third year of arbitration with Minnesota.

The 31-year-old was a very solid rotation piece for the Twins, especially in his 2023 and 2024 campaigns, where he combined for a 3.73 ERA in 57 starts and 323 innings pitched.

Bailey Ober, Wicked 85mph Slider. 🤢



15 inches of horizontal break. pic.twitter.com/9WIj6kmA65 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 20, 2024

In the past, Ober has thrived with a nasty changeup and slider. He, like many other Cubs pitching targets of yore, doesn't have much juice on his fastball and gets the majority of his outs in the air. As the Twins as a whole have struggled the last two years, so has Ober — and it begs the question of whether a change of scenery could do him a lot of good.

In 2026, Ober posted a 4.47 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP over 25 starts for a Twins team that ranked bottom-five in MLB in Fielding Run Value (-26) and bottom-10 in Outs Above Average (-15).

One highlight of Ober's 2026 season was the 89-pitch complete-game shutout he threw against the Miami Marlins on May 12, allowing just two hits and striking out seven in Minnesota's 3-0 win.

As for Larnach, the Cubs will be in need of corner outfield help with the impending departures of Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki. Larnach put together a solid season in Minnesota, slashing .269/.352/.436 (.788 OPS) with 13 home runs and 48 RBI.

He was an incredibly effective platoon bat against right-handed pitching, posting an .819 OPS in 119 games. That was the kind of production that the Cubs got out of Tyrone Taylor in the second half of the season, and Larnach represents an option to fill that need if Taylor signs elsewhere.

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