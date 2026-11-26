The Chicago Cubs have addressed two major areas of concern on their roster this week, reportedly signing LHP Trevor Rodgers and Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato. Cubs President of Baseball Ops Jed Hoyer convinced team owner Tom Ricketts to commit $240 million already this offseason on Rodgers and Sato alone. And over the last calendar year, the Cubs have signed five players to contracts over $100 million, the most in MLB history.

Since the start of 2026 the Cubs have signed 5 different players to $100M contracts including Trevor Rogers and Teruaki Sato Tuesday 💰



It’s the most players signed to $100M contracts in a single calendar year in MLB history 🤑 pic.twitter.com/jk8y2MEcOI — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 24, 2026

But even with all that spending, the Cubs are still not a finished product and have clear holes on their roster. Their starting rotation needs multiple arms, and with Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki currently free agents, they'll need to address their corner outfield spots as well. Sato solves one of the corners, but who will man the other?

With their most recent signings, the Cubs projected payroll is slightly over $210 million with the luxury tax threshold at $244 million currently, so they have roughly a $36 million cushion at the moment. Of course, with the pending labor discussions coming between the owners and players, that could all change before the offseason ends.

The Cubs have shown they aren't opposed to surpassing the luxury tax, having exceeded the first threshold last season. And they'll likely have to surpass that threshold again for 2027 if they plan on adding more impact talent.

How to plug the Cubs roster holes

Oct 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34) pitches during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael King is the top free-agent starter left on the market and should command $25+ million on whatever deal he signs, which would eat up a big chunk of the Cubs' $36 million of space before the luxury tax. They could also consider bringing back some of their own pitchers like Matthew Boyd or Clay Holmes. Unfortunately for them, David Peterson has landed elsewhere.

Hiromi Itoh, one of the best pitchers in Japan, could be an option. He reportedly visited both Chicago teams during his recruitment process. Itoh isn't a clear ace, though, and compares to Shota Imanga fairly well. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but he may not be the front-end pitcher the Cubs need.

As for relievers, the Cubs did sign lefty Sam Moll to a minor league deal, and we shouldn't expect them to go hard after a top reliever like Adrian Morejon. The bullpen might have to be addressed once the new CBA is in place with nice mid-tier arms like Kevin Ginkle or former Cub Jason Adams.

Another option for the Cubs could be trading for a pitcher, with reports that the Giants are open to moving three-time All-Star Logan Webb. The Marlins would be another team possibly interested in moving a pitcher, and with their history with the Cubs, it could mean someone like Pablo Lopez or Sandy Alcantara is an option.

But we know the Cubs are looking to add another starter, and that will likely eat a large chunk of their financial cushion. And that makes the next roster hole a bit tricky to fill.

Replacing Happ and Suzuki could be expensive

Jul 21, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Michael Conforto (20) celebrates with shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) after hitting a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seiya Suzuki is still available as potentially the top bat on the market, but he's expected to make something close to Sato's $120 million or $25-30 million annually. If the Cubs are serious about contending in 2027, letting a 134 wRC+ hitter walk without a comparable replacement would be a significant step backward.

Sato could be looked at as Suzuki's replacement, though the Cubs are a team trying to win now, which means another legitimate hitter is needed. Maybe the Cubs decide to push more resources into their pitching and go with a platoon in whichever corner Sato isn't playing in? Matt Shaw or Kevin Alcantara have the defensive ability to handle either left or right field, but both are right-handed hitters.

Michael Conforto could fit that role, while another option could be Trevor Larnach, who was recently non-tendered by the Twins. Larnach (29) is younger than Conforto (34) and is coming off a 26-homer run season.

Still, I don't see how the Cubs can add a top pitcher, a top hitter, and leave themselves flexibility to make in-season moves without surpassing the first luxury tax threshold. And with the uncertainty surrounding 2027 and talks of baseball adopting a salary cap, internal or bargain options may have to be the Cubs' plan for their outfield next season.

Regardless, the Cubs are expected to make a few more moves before the MLB lockout goes into effect on Dec. 1st. Keep an eye out!

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