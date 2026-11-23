With the December 1 deadline quickly approaching, it wouldn't be surprising if the Chicago Cubs and others make some big moves this week.

With $100 million more in cap space, the Cubs can make some significant signings to improve the team. There are numerous roster decisions, and it’s up to Jed Hoyer to decide the approach.

So far, there haven’t been any big changes. The Cubs have signed numerous pitchers to small deals, and they also signed catcher Joey Bart to fill the void left by Carson Kelly. Plenty of changes are still coming, and Cubs fans are holding out hope that at least one is a major splash.

With that in mind, let's rank the three biggest names left on the board as the Cubs try to get their priorities in order.

1. Freddy Peralta

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) looks on from the dugout after a pitching change against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As stated, pitching will be the primary focus this offseason. The Cubs were either in the middle of the pack or close to last when it comes to pitching statistics. Injuries were the huge factor. Without Justin Steele and with Cade Horton at the start of the season, the Cubs were shifting through arms trying to find solutions at a rapid pace.

Enter Freddy Peralta! The Cubs are one of nine teams that are interested in his services. If the Cubs were to sign him, expect a contract of 3 to 5 years and a cost of around $80-$140 million.

Obviously, that is a much more reasonable price than what the New York Mets just gave Tarik Skubal. With that kind of money, the Cubs can grab multiple starters and a few bullpen arms. Peralta would either be the ace of the staff or the No. 2 starter in the rotation.

Although he had his fair share of struggles, he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays and became a key contributor in their run to the World Series. With the Rays, he went 5-2, had a 3.25 ERA, and struck out 43 batters. His familiarity with Cubs manager Craig Counsell and his playoff experience would make him a excellent addition for the Cubs.

2. Michael King

Oct 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34) pitches during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Surprise, surprise, it’s another pitcher! Once again, Hoyer has yet to make any big moves, but if he were to sign either Freddy Peralta or Michael King, they would be massive upgrades.

Like Peralta, King brings significant playoff experience to the starting rotation. In 2026, King went 12-10, had an ERA of 3.26, and struck out 159 batters. His projected contract is around 4 years and $140 million. It’s a doable contract for the Cubs, but they are bound to have significant competition.

Some fans would likely put King No. 1 on their wishlist right now. He is a high-velocity guy that would bring a nice change of pace to the Cubs' rotation. With that said, he's still known to force his fair share of ground balls and relies more on his sinker and changeup than just his straight-up four-seamer.

With that said, when we think about the potential price and who has worked best for the Cubs in recent years, Peralta might edge out King slightly. The former NL Central rival is considerably better at limiting his walks, has a proven playoff track record, and comes in slightly younger. Nevertheless, landing King would still be considered a major win for the Cubs.

Michael King, 97.6 mph Fastball. ⛽️



Fastest pitch this year pic.twitter.com/wUIjOa2xR5 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 30, 2026

3. Teruaki Sato

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (8) gestures after hitting an RBI-single against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cubs are losing significant power hitting in their outfield. Seiya Suzuki is leaving the team via free agency after having one of his best seasons as a Cub. Ian Happ is also expected to head elsewhere after hitting 24 homers in 2026.

Teruaki Sato is a Japanese free agent who gives the Cubs everything they need to replace one of these big bats. Although he has primarily been at third base, it sounds as if MLB teams are prepared to move him to one of the outfield corners. It's really hard to pass on a guy who has drawn comparisons to Munetaka Murakami for his elite power. Will it translate to the Majors, though?

Sato won the Japanese Triple Crown Award. He hit .306, had 39 home runs, and 106 runs batted in. The Cubs already have the best offense in the league. They won the team Silver Slugger Award and scored the most runs of any team in baseball. Adding Sato to that mix would come with a slight risk. But there is a world where he only elevates an already great hitting team.

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