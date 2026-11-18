Although the Chicago Cubs didn’t end up with the outcome they hoped for, they still received plenty of recognition for their historic season. Led by Pete Crow-Armstrong, the team earned both individual and team acclaim. The Unanimous NL MVP had a season unlike any other, with a 40-40 season serving as the climax.

On top of the MVP, he also received a second consecutive Gold Glove Award and his first Platinum Glove. Alex Bregman also earned a Gold Glove for his phenomenal play at third base. The team Gold Glove Award went to the Cubs as well. The defense was truly stellar, leading the league in multiple defensive stats. They had a league-best .990 fielding percentage and 96 defensive runs saved.

Not only was their defense at the top of the charts, but their team-wide bats were just as hot. And they now have even more hardware to show off because of it.

Cubs Land Two Silver Sluggers and Team Award

Aug 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) is greeted by third baseman Alex Bregman (3) after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Silver Slugger Award is given annually to the best offensive player at each position. To little surprise, both Pete Crow-Armstrong and Alex Bregman officially took home the honor on Tuesday night, FanSided announced on The Baseball Insiders podcast. Crow-Armstrong received his first award, while Bregman won his second. It is the third time in Cubs history that two teammates have won the award in the same year. Anthony Rizzo and Jake Arrieta both won in 2016, with Derrek Lee and Michael Barrett winning in 2005.

With the season Crow-Armstrong had, it was no contest. Jackson Chourio and James Wood were the other NL outfielders to earn a trophy. Corbin Carroll, Fernando Tatis Jr., Jordan Walker, and former teammate Seiya Suzuki were the other finalists. It’s a tough group to beat, and he did it with tremendous success. He had a batting average of .280, hit 45 home runs, stole 41 bases, and had 107 RBIs.

Bregman won over Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy. Add in the Gold Glove victory, and it feels safe to say Bregman immediately lived up to the hype of his lofty contract. He hit .265 with 28 home runs and 93 RBIs. As the Cubs look toward 2027, they have to feel very good about their foundation on both sides of the ball.

Speaking of which, not only did the Cubs receive individual Silver Slugger recognition, but the team got its own acknowledgement. After already winning the team Gold Glove for the second consecutive year, they have now won a Team Silver Slugger Award. This makes them the first team to win both team awards in the same season.

Chicago Cubs become the first to win the Team Silver Slugger Award and Team Gold Glove Award in the same season pic.twitter.com/Z0kztEfyE5 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 18, 2026

All things considered, it's crazy to think this team didn’t win the division or even a playoff series with all the statistical success. It just goes to show that sometimes the hot hand wins. Even with the struggles on the mound, the Cubs simply didn't put on the offensive performance they were capable of come playoff time.

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